BERRYVILLE — The $28,298,312 budget approved by the Clarke County School Board on Monday night for fiscal year 2021 calls for a 7% pay hike for staff, but that doesn’t mean the increase is guaranteed.
All board members except Charles “Chip” Schutte voted in favor of the spending plan.
“I hate to go against the teachers, but I believe it is much more realistic to go for a 5% increase,” Schutte said.
The approved budget — up 1.6% from FY20 — calls for $16,787,191 in county tax dollars, an increase of $603,353 from FY20. State and federal funding account for $11,511,121, which is $145,227 less than FY20.
Schutte said he has spoken with members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, who have told him a 7% pay increase isn’t going to happen in FY21. Local funding for the school division comes from the supervisors.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert said she was “definitely torn” on whether to seek a 5% or 7% increase.
During the budget process, School Board members stressed the importance of paying competitive salaries to keep teachers from leaving for higher paying jobs in neighboring school divisions.
Winchester Public Schools is proposing a 3% pay raise in FY21, while Frederick County Public Schools is considering 4%. Clarke County Public Schools currently lags behind both of those school divisions in terms of pay. A 7% pay increase would put Clarke’s pay between Winchester and Frederick, assuming Winchester and Frederick go with a 3% pay raise in FY21.
A budget cut that was discussed but ultimately not approved was changing the assistant principal position at Boyce Elementary School to a lead teacher model. The person would be a full-time teacher but would stop teaching and work as a lead school administrator in the principal’s absence. The change, proposed by Superintendent Chuck Bishop, would save $60,000 annually.
Pam Thompson, who has taught kindergarten for 31 years at Boyce Elementary, spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting about the proposed budget reduction
“I truly do appreciate a 7% raise, but is it really a raise if my colleagues and I have to work more and harder?” she asked the board. “I beg you to go back and find something else to cut. We need to do what is right for the children in this county, and I don’t feel cutting staff is the answer.”
Her comment drew applause from the audience.
That proposed cut and others could be up for discussion again after the supervisors decide how much local funding the school division will receive. The supervisors are expected to vote on their budget in April.
“This is definitely not easy,” School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith about seeking a 7% raise, which she ultimately supported in the approved budget. “I don’t want to make teachers’ jobs harder because we’re trying to give this 7% increase.”
Singh-Smith also said she wanted to be mindful of the board’s relationship with the supervisors.
But, she said, “Our responsibility as a School Board is to advocate for our teachers, our students, so asking for 7% I think is reasonable.”
Attending Monday night’s School Board business meeting at the School Administration Building at 317 W. Main St. were board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
