BERRYVILLE — In for a penny, in for a pound.
The Clarke County School Board, which two weeks ago proposed a 5% pay raise for teachers and staff in its fiscal year 2021 budget, has upped the ante by backing a 7% salary increase for all school system employees.
“We need to retain these teachers and find some [new employees] who have the same mission and values as we do,” board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said at Monday night’s budget work session.
“We need to do what we need to do to stay competitive with Winchester,” added board member Zara Ryan.
The School Board initially proposed a 5% pay hike in an attempt to make salaries more competitive with neighboring school systems in Winchester and Frederick County. The increase would be enough to bridge the salary gaps, assuming Winchester and Frederick limit pay raises to 3% in the new budget year.
However, if Winchester and Frederick were to implement raises greater than 3%, Clarke’s 5% increase would not be enough to keep its salaries competitive, and the gap could grow even more in subsequent budget years.
“They’re inching away from us over time,” Clarke School Board member Jonathan Turkel said.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board that an across-the-board 7% pay raise would require a total local appropriation of $16,805,622 from the county Board of Supervisors for FY21. That’s $767,036 more than the amount provided by the supervisors for the current fiscal year.
A 5% salary increase would require a local appropriation of $16,485,122, which is $450,548 more than what was given for fiscal year 2020.
Backing the 7% pay raise widens the gap between how much money the School Board wants in FY2021 and how much the Board of Supervisors is currently willing to give.
Last week, supervisors proposed an allocation of $105,064 more than the amount it provided in its current budget. To allow the 7% raise as proposed, the county would have to add $661,972 to its currently proposed expenditure.
With the School Board pushing for the 7% pay raise, members decided to hold off on a proposed change to the school system’s insurance program.
The board had been considering the addition of a new insurance option that would replace its current HD plan, which is the lowest-cost alternative for system employees.
“I think we should concentrate on the salary increase because that affects the most [employees],” School Board member Charles “Chip” Schutte said.
The board unanimously agreed to revisit the proposed insurance changes in the budget cycle for fiscal year 2022.
Also on Tuesday, the School Board held a public hearing on its proposed FY2021 budget. No one spoke.
The school system is scheduled to adopt its budget by the end of next month, then the county supervisors will incorporate the system’s funding request into Clarke’s proposed operational budget for FY2021.
A final vote on Clarke County’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will take place in April.
Attending Monday night’s School Board work session at the school system’s administration building were Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
