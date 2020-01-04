BERRYVILLE — School Board Chair Monica Singh-Smith was reappointed to lead the Clarke County School Board during the board’s organizational meeting on Monday night.
Singh-Smith has served on the five-member board since 2016. She served as the board chair last year, as well.
While the chairperson will remain the same, the board appointed a new vice chairperson for 2020 — which is Katie Kerr-Hobert. Jonathan Turkel was the vice chairperson last year.
Kerr-Hobert was initially named to the board in July 2018 as an interim appointee and was elected to the position in the following months.
“We want to provide the best education we can for Clarke County,” Singh-Smith said following her reappointment as the board’s chair. “For all Clarke County students.”
She added that she hopes to cultivate and grow relationships between the school division and the community this year under her leadership.
Individual school board members were also appointed to the following advisory committees:
Finance — Singh-Smith and Kerr-Hobert
Policy — Singh-Smith and Kerr-Hobert
Special Education — Kerr-Hobert and Zara Ryan
Career and Technical Education — Turkel and Ryan
Gifted Education — Singh-Smith
School Health — Turkel
Strategic Plan — Turkel and Singh-Smith
