BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board will maintain its current leadership this year, but one member apparently isn’t happy about it.
During their 2023 organizational meeting Tuesday night, board members reelected Monica Singh-Smith as chairwoman and Katie Kerr-Hobert as vice chairwoman in 4-1 votes.
Singh-Smith, the Buckmarsh District’s representative, will be serving her sixth term as chair. Kerr-Hobert, the Berryville District’s representative, will be serving her fourth. Both are one-year terms.
The dissenter, Russell District member Andrew MacDonald, nominated Millwood District member Jonathan Turkel for both chair and vice chair. Both of those nominations died for lack of a second.
No board members made any substantial comments — either about their votes or anything else — during the approximately 10-minute meeting.
Turkel nominated Singh-Smith to continue serving as chairwoman. White Post District member Chip Schutte seconded the nomination.
Kerr-Hobert’s nomination as vice chair was made by Schutte and seconded by Turkel.
Turkel was surprised at his nominations. After the meeting, he said he didn’t know that MacDonald was going to recommend him for either seat.
He’s happy with the way things are.
“(Maintaining) the direction we’ve had with this School Board with the current chair is best at this time,” Turkel said.
“I’m very confident in the leadership abilities of both the chair and vice chair,” he said.
“My only goal this year,” Singh-Smith said after the meeting, “is to work collaboratively with all School Board members.”
“It’s the will of the board to elect a chair that can facilitate the work that needs to be done,” she said.
When the meeting was adjourned, MacDonald briefly spoke to a school division employee who approached him. He then quickly exited the board’s meeting room without speaking to anyone else.
"If you want to change the culture ... and perceptions of an organization, you do it at the leadership level," MacDonald said in a phone interview Wednesday night. "It's that simple."
He indicated that he believes those things should change as they pertain to the School Board.
"If the last year has shown anything," said MacDonald, it's that the board is committed to the status quo.
MacDonald has been displeased at how the board has handled allegations that some some students at Clarke County High School — including athletes — were mistreated by coaches and/or other staff members.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 19, he made a motion to have a professional from outside the school division do “a complete review of ... the entire culture within the high school.”
“I think ... we’ve had enough issues brought to our attention,” MacDonald said during that meeting. “We need to make sure we, as a board, do the responsible thing and take a good, hard look at this and figure out what’s fact and what’s fiction.”
“I think it would bring a lot of healing within the community,” he added.
MacDonald made a similar motion during at least one previous meeting, but it was not seconded.
Singh-Smith told MacDonald on Dec. 19 that the board would be consulting with legal counsel about the matter during closed session later that evening. State law allows local government panels to have discussions with lawyers behind closed doors.
Tuesday night, Superintendent Chuck Bishop confirmed to The Star that the consultation occurred. Because the discussion was private, he could not provide details. He said it was “a basic conversation” about how the matter could be looked into further, if the board desires.
Bishop said most board members currently don’t want to proceed along that line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.