BERRYVILLE — The Clarke School Board discussed Monday night the need to increase community participation in school activities.
School Board member Zara Ryan said it would be beneficial to start by increasing overall communication between the community and the school division.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he was looking into several newsletter software programs that would allow him to share upcoming events and school news with the community. There's a possibility these newsletters could be printed and distributed to local businesses and be posted online, he added.
School Board Chair Monica Singh-Smith also said there have been school-sponsored events, such as an interesting speaker, that seemed to attract much interest by school administrators but did not receive much public interest.
Members agreed that getting more people to show up to football games might be a good starting point to get the public interested in other school events.
Another board member Katie Kerr-Hobert suggested the school foster a better relationship with area churches to possibly help families who need meals over the summer.
"That can be a slippery slope with church and state," Bishop said.
Also at Monday night's meeting, the School Board approved the purchase of 100 new textbooks for math International Baccalaureate (IB) classes at a cost of $8,100. The books purchased from Oxford University Press were a part of changes made to the course. The funds will come from the school budget's textbook fund.
In attendance Monday night were School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairman Jon Turkel and members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
