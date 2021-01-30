BERRYVILLE — All Clarke County Public School staff would get a 5% raise for fiscal year 2022 under the budget proposal unveiled by CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop on Thursday night.
There will be a public forum on Bishop’s proposed budget for FY22 on Feb. 8. No action was taken on the budget during the Clarke County School Board meeting Thursday night.
Once some version of the division’s budget is approved it must then be approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The cost to increase salaries by 5% is $824,560. Though the cost of health insurance is currently unknown, Bishop said the division is bracing for a 10% increase, which would cost an additional $185,643.
The proposal also includes a request of $462,000 in capital projects. The total cost of the projects is $616,000 — a $99,000 increase in capital fund requests compared to the approved FY21 budget — but the division will receive $154,000 in revenue from a state technology bond, which helps bring the total down.
The capital project fund covers $28,000 for furniture, $8,000 for athletics, $85,000 toward buses, $25,000 toward other vehicles, $10,000 toward asphalt/sidewalks, $175,000 for HVAC, $15,000 for painting, $40,000 for security, $10,000 for flooring and $220,000 for technology.
No new positions will be requested in the FY22 budget.
The budget is based on the projected enrollment, also known as the average daily membership (ADM), of 1,713 students for FY22. That’s a significant decrease in the ADM of 1,846 projected for the FY21 year. Bishop attributes the reduced enrollment on the COVID-19 pandemic and the limits to in-person instruction.
Under Bishop’s proposed plan, the division’s FY22 school operating fund would total $24,524,947, a 4.1% increase of $1,102,406 from the adopted budget this fiscal year.
Of that proposed operating fund budget, $10,578,479 would be covered by federal and state funding with the remaining $13,946,468 in the school operating fund covered by local dollars.
Overall, Bishop’s proposed budget initially requires a 5.7% increase of $893,646 from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors compared to FY21. However, he has proposed $507,987 in budget cuts through personnel attrition and adjustments tied to the decrease in student enrollment.
With the proposed budget cut, only $287,397 additional local dollars are actually needed to cover extra operating fund requests.
With the proposed 5% raise, CCPS teachers with a bachelor’s degree but zero years of experience would start with a $44,000 yearly salary. CCPS currently offers $42,300 to teachers at that level.
Teacher salaries also increase via a 33-step scale as they gain more experience. Last year, no CCPS employee received an additional boost to their salary other than the step increase traditionally expected.
The Clarke County School Board did approve a 7% raise for staff in the FY21 budget less than a month before COVID-19 hit the area, but ultimately the Clarke supervisors did not move forward with it.
Winchester and Frederick County Public Schools also did not approve a salary increase for their employees for the FY21 budget.
WPS and FCPS have not presented any budget proposals yet. If they do not propose a salary increase, CCPS will be offering higher starting wages compared to the two neighboring school districts to the west. The division is slightly behind FCPS and WPS now on starting teacher salaries.
Attending Thursday night’s Clarke School Board meeting at the School Administration Building at 317 W. Main St. were board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte. The board meeting was also streamed live online via YouTube.
