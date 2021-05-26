BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools pupils in grades 6-12 will be using some new textbooks when the new academic year starts on Aug. 31.
The books, approved by the Clarke County School Board on Monday night, were chosen based on recommendations of a committee of three teachers who reviewed learning materials from 11 different publishers.
Two of the committee’s teachers were from Johnson-Williams Middle School. The other was from Clarke County High School.
Savvas Learning Co. will provide “VA Elevate Science Grade 6” for students in that grade, “VA Elevate Science Life” for seventh-graders and “VA Elevate Science Physical” for eighth-graders, as well as “Miller & Levine Biology” for students taking that course. The latter’s authors, Ken Miller and Joe Levine, are described on the company’s website as “preeminent biologists and passionate educators.”
National Geographic will provide “Environmental Science: Sustaining Your World” and “World of Chemistry” for those courses.
Other textbooks chosen, listed by their publishers, include:
Pearson: “Fundamentals of Anatomy and Physiology.”
Pearson-Campbell: “Biology Concepts and Connections” for honors biology; “Biology” for International Baccalaureate program biology.
Oxford University Press: “IB Biology Course Companion,” “IB Chemistry,” “IB Physics” and “IB Physics Study Guide” for the International Baccalaureate program.
PASCO Scientific: “Essential Chemistry” for honors chemistry.
Cambridge University Press: “IB Environmental Systems” for the International Baccalaureate program.
The IB biology book aligns with the biology curriculum at Lord Fairfax Community College, said Yvonne Rivera, an instructional specialist for the school division.
All of those textbooks are approved by the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) and comply with state Standards of Learning (SOL) requirements.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Rivera said that teachers preferred those books over others they examined because “a lot of the resources are available online.”
Students can read the books and associated learning materials on the internet, Rivera said. The texts can be downloaded for pupils without web access at home, she said.
However, classrooms will have actual textbooks that students can take home if necessary, she added.
No textbook recommendations were made for general physics and earth science courses as well as “Biology II: Ecology.” Rivera said teachers of those courses “feel like they have a better supply of materials” for helping students learn than any of the books they reviewed. Their materials include information they’ve compiled from online resources and other books they’ve read.
“That’s nothing abnormal” within the realm of the modern classroom, said Rivera.
The DOE doesn’t have recommended textbooks for earth science and ecology because those are considered elective courses, she mentioned.
Altogether, the selected books will cost the school division approximately $84,214.
In April, the board chose the “Exploring Science: All Around Us” textbook series by Five Ponds Press for students at D.G. Cooley and Boyce elementary schools.
Textbooks generally are replaced every seven years in response to SOL curriculum changes, according to Debbie Biggs, the division’s supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction.
