BERRYVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Clarke County Public Schools students and employees are heeding advice to isolate if they suspect being sick, Superintendent Chuck Bishop believes.
"We've said for two years now, 'If you don't feel well, stay at home,'" Bishop told the Clarke County School Board on Monday night. "That, by and large, is what's happened."
However, 47 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the schools since the current academic year started on Aug. 31. A total of 115 people have undergone quarantines since then due to potential exposures, statistics presented to the board show.
Thirty-nine students have tested positive for the coronavirus. They include 18 at Clarke County High School, nine at Boyce Elementary School, seven at D.G. Cooley Elementary School and five at Johnson-Williams Middle School.
Quarantines were imposed on 113 students. Those include 36 at the high school, 34 at Cooley, 25 at the middle school and 18 at Boyce.
Of eight employees confirmed to have COVID-19, five were at the high school, two were at Boyce and one was at Johnson-Williams. The two employees who have undergone quarantines both work at the middle school.
School nurses altogether have recorded 234 instances of potential exposures along with the positive cases, plus students and employees having COVID-like symptoms.
"Our nurses are doing a phenomenal job" of tracking illness, Bishop said. "It's overwhelming" for them.
The school division now is offering at-home coronavirus test kits to students and parents requesting them. To get one, those thinking they may have COVID-19 first must undergo an online consultation with eMed, a contractor with the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (VISSTA) program.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11 is planned on Nov. 19. The schools will announce further details at a later date.
COVID booster vaccines and flu shots will be offered to employees during a Nov. 1 clinic.
Roughly 81% of teachers and other Clarke schools employees have reported being fully vaccinated for COVID. Another 9% have reported not being fully vaccinated, while 10% haven't reported their vaccination status to division administrators yet.
The division isn't requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Still, to help control the spread of the coronavirus, "most likely we'll (eventually) go to weekly testing for teachers" whose status isn't known, said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
A "grace period" probably would first be given for employees to get shots, Bishop said.
On a related matter, everyone entering a Clarke school will continue to be required to wear a face covering. That includes students, employees and visitors.
During a public comment period at Monday night's meeting, area resident Vicki Mainello encouraged the board to get rid of the requirement.
Mainello cited studies she has seen indicating that masks aren't effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19. She also mentioned breathing, anxiety and "brain fog" problems her 6-year-old granddaughter has experienced while wearing masks.
"I don't know of a student or teacher or bus driver who wouldn't be happy to take their mask off and never see it again," Bishop replied.
But "we have an order from the state health commissioner for masks to be worn" in public schools, he said.
"Until the mandates change, we will continue to follow the law," Singh-Smith added.
