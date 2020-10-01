BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools expects to lose almost $441,600 in state funding because of an enrollment decline and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 1,735 students currently are enrolled in the county's four schools. That is 110 fewer than the 1,845 anticipated and what the current fiscal year's budget is based on, according to a report presented to the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
The enrollment drop largely is due to students withdrawing from the system to attend private schools or be taught at home, or postponing their entrance into kindergarten, Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Tuesday.
Because of the enrollment drop, the division estimates losing $238,590 in basic aid from the state, lowering that line-item to $3,791,107.
The division also estimates losing $203,000 in state sales tax revenue, reducing that category to $2,366,762.
Bishop mentioned that the tax revenue loss is due more to the economy than to the enrollment loss.
Officials haven't yet fully determined how the losses will be made up. But they could hit the division somewhat hard, Bishop indicated, because the pandemic has resulted in unplanned expenses for health and safety equipment in addition to budgeted costs.
"Any loss to a budget is always difficult to overcome, and we will make the necessary adjustments," he stated in the email. "It won't require any reduction of programs, but we do have a number of vacant positions that will remain unfilled for the year."
For the academic year that started on Sept. 8, elementary school students had the option of attending in-person classes two days a week, in combination with online learning, or enrolling in a virtual academy. Students at Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School must take classes online.
Given the special circumstances, the first few weeks of the year have gone about as well as they could, school board member Jonathan Turkel indicated.
Bishop told the board that teachers, administrators and parents have cooperated extremely well in resolving issues stemming from the pandemic.
"The parents I can't say enough about," Bishop said. Since the first day, he said, they've helped their children make the transition from regular classroom learning "as seamless as it could be."
With thorough cleaning practices developed, "our school buildings are the cleanest I've ever seen them," said Bishop.
No major problems have been reported with bus transportation. Depending on particular routes and days of the week, up to 14 students have been riding each bus. After final numbers of students learning under the hybrid and fully online programs were established, buses were added for elementary students in Berryville, according to Bishop.
Roughly 41% percent of students at D.G. Cooley Elementary and 36% of pupils at Boyce Elementary are learning entirely online.
Almost 28% of elementary students with limited internet access, or none, chose that option. Furthermore, 131 high-schoolers and 101 middle-schoolers have reported having problems getting internet access. Bishop said that concerns administrators, and they are working with families to find ways around the problems, such as by having students visit schools individually to download lessons and return to upload completed lessons.
Internet "hotspots" have been distributed to some students. But "they're adequate at best," Bishop said, and they don't support students being able to participate in live teaching situations.
Beginning on Monday, he said, students without internet access will be able to phone into classes using Google technology. Although they won't be able to see the teacher, they will be able to hear lessons and participate in discussions, he added.
"Families really need to ask for help if they need it," said board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert. "No one can help you if you don't ask."
She also encouraged parents to communicate with their children's teachers regularly.
"They want your child to be successful," she said.
