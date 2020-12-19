BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) has received $66,073 in state grants to improve security at three of the division's schools.
The grants will be spent on improvements at Clarke County High School, D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Boyce Elementary School, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board during its meeting this week.
A grant application submitted for Johnson-Williams Middle School wasn't approved, Bishop said. The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) didn't say why, he said.
The schools must cover 25% of the grant amounts while the state will cover the rest, Bishop said. The local share will be taken out of the schools' capital account, he added.
In an email to The Winchester Star, Bishop said much of the money will be used to update security camera systems in the three approved schools and on buses. The project will include replacing obsolete cameras as well as installing new cameras and other equipment needed "for a fully functional system," he said.
He said that all county-operated schools are safe environments for students, and the new equipment will make those three safer.
"Clarke County Public Schools places significant focus on the security of our buildings," Bishop said. Noting that he's spent 15 years as a superintendent in three localities in Virginia, he added that "CCPS places more emphasis on building security than any other division that I've been a part of."
In another matter, the school board learned the DOE is monitoring local school divisions' Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) programs.
Bishop said the monitoring is intended to ensure compliance with VPI rules and promote continuous improvement planning for high-quality programs.
Clarke was chosen to participate in the VPI monitoring process during the current and upcoming school years. Bishop said the first part of the monitoring required the division to establish a committee to complete a Continuous Improvement Plan or a self-study tool to use as a guide in assessing the program's quality.
Teacher training and parent involvement are among criteria examined, he said.
Boyce Elementary houses the division's preschool programs.
"The teachers and instructional assistants who work in our two PK (prekindergarten) classrooms are outstanding," Bishop said. "These ladies are committed to the success of each student."
"Our staff has worked over the past three to four years to revamp the entire program," he said, "specifically (on) the adoption of a new curriculum ... designed to develop foundational skills in our students."
Bishop described both the students and their parents as amazing.
"Many of the students in the program are considered at-risk for a variety of reasons," he said. "Our students work incredibly hard, and our parents are extremely supportive and value education."
CCPS' improvement plan was submitted to an assigned state monitor and approved without any negative findings, he said.
Contingent upon state funding being available, Bishop said, the second part of the monitoring process will be either on-site or virtual monitoring of both VPI classrooms at Boyce. The monitoring is expected to include VPI classroom visits by state officials, staff interviews and document reviews, he said.
The school board also learned the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is partnering with Boyce and Cooley to provide virtual field trips and prerecorded educational packages to Clarke students in prekindergarten through fourth grade.
Bishop said the $14,854 cost is being funded through Jack Kent Cooke Foundation proceeds, Clarke County Education Foundation donations and the division's Title I grant.
Title I is a program, established through the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, providing funds to school districts with large percentages of students from low-income households.
CCPS will expand the virtual field trip partnership to include fifth-graders during the second semester of the current school year, Bishop said.
