BERRYVILLE — All students ages 5-11 in the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) will be able to get a free COVID-19 shot this week.
A vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday in the D.G. Cooley Elementary School gymnasium just west of Berryville. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 5-11 will be administered. During a Dec. 10 clinic, students can receive a second dose.
Information about the clinic, a partnership between the school division and the Lord Fairfax Health District, was sent to parents last week via a School Messenger alert.
Parents are asked to preregister their children for Friday's clinic by using links provided in the email.
Monday night, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board that about 130 students already were signed up for the clinic. He said some students already received doses elsewhere.
The school division isn't mandating that students be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"Our role is not to require students to have the vaccine," Bishop said, "but to provide them the opportunity" to get one.
"Each parent should weigh the pros and cons of the vaccine and make a decision (on whether to get it) that is appropriate for their child," he wrote in a Tuesday email to The Winchester Star.
As part of a state mandate, everyone entering one of Clarke County's four public schools will continue being required to wear a face covering. That includes students, employees and visitors.
However, two county residents — Vicki Mainello and Daniel Vaught — encouraged the School Board Monday night to cease the requirement.
Speaking during a public comment period, they cited factors such as student discomfort and information they've heard indicating the pandemic is waning.
Vaught suggested that the board petition "higher-ups" (state officials) to discontinue the rule.
"Please do what you can to get these darn muzzles off our students," he said.
Board members indicated, though, they believe they can't do anything about the mandate.
"We're stuck with it," at least until a new gubernatorial administration is installed in Richmond in January, said board member Andrew MacDonald.
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith declared that "we're following the law."
The state could fine the school division $25,000 for not doing so, Bishop said.
Singh-Smith and board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert both vented frustration at having to constantly deal with the pandemic and related issues.
"I hear you," Kerr-Hobert told the speakers. Referring to the pandemic, she said "it's maddening, it's infuriating."
But "my focus in being on the School Board is the children" and their well-being, she said.
Singh-Smith acknowledged that some people's stances on mask-wearing and the vaccine have been influenced by politics.
"We're not here to be national politicians," she said of the board, but rather "to provide the best quality of education that we can provide."
"Enough already" with the politics, Singh-Smith declared. "We need to think about (what's best for) Clarke County."
Board member Jonathan Turkel said "it's definitely good to have conversations" about the issue.
"It's certainly difficult to navigate different opinions," he said.
Board member Chip Schutte said "I'm very glad we're back in school" as the pandemic continues, adding that he hopes a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville is just "a blip" on the radar screen, so to speak.
Fifty residents of the nursing center as of Friday had been diagnosed as having the coronavirus, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday, 1,463 COVID cases had been confirmed in Clarke County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.
To put that number in perspective, if all of the county's COVID patients contracted the illness just once, it would mean that roughly 10% of the county's population has been infected with the coronavirus at some point.
Of the confirmed cases, 62 resulted in hospitalizations and 26 were fatal, the VDH reported.
The CCPS website reported two active COVID cases in the division — one at both Boyce Elementary School and Johnson-Williams Middle School — as of Monday. Yet 14 students among all four schools were self-quarantining due to possible exposures.
No employees currently are known to have the coronavirus or are in quarantine, the website showed.
Schutte said he looks forward to when people no longer need to wear masks while they're around others. But if doing so will help keep people from getting sick, he's willing to wear masks for as long as it's necessary, he said.
The school division frequently consults with the health district on how to handle COVID matters, officials have said.
"We're not making decisions in a silo," said Singh-Smith. "As soon as we're able to get these masks off, I promise you, we will."
