BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools will make special paid leave available to employees needing time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several conditions must be met, though.
Under a policy adopted by the Clarke County School Board earlier this week, both part-time and full-time employees are eligible for up to 10 days of paid leave in the upcoming school year.
The policy applies not only to people who are sick, but also those needing to self-isolate as a result of contact with someone having the coronavirus.
That basically means part-timers can be out for 1½ weeks without seeing reductions in their paychecks. For full-timers, “we won’t be deducting it from their (regular sick) leave balance” if they must be away that long, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board.
In an email to The Winchester Star on Wednesday, Bishop explained the policy “would provide 10 days of paid leave for an employee who was exposed in the workplace. If an employee requires additional time, those days would be deducted from the individual’s leave balance.”
The policy requires employees to have orders from a medical professional — such as a doctor or county health department practitioner — to quarantine due to illness or exposure.
Employees must be unable to “telework,” or do their jobs remotely. Examples include bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teachers deemed too sick to lead classes via the internet from home, according to Bishop.
Furthermore, employees must provide paperwork showing they’ve had both recommended doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The school division isn’t requiring employees to be vaccinated. Although he’s had both shots, Bishop has said he believes a person has the right to choose for themselves whether to get them.
As of Monday, at least 229 of the division’s 290 employees — or roughly 79% — were fully vaccinated. Three had received one dose, results of a survey showed.
Requiring full vaccination to receive the special compensation is “one way to incentivize (getting) vaccines while addressing the concerns of our employees as they prepare to return to five days of in-person learning.” Bishop added.
School board member Zara Ryan said the special leave is “a good idea.”
“We just hope nobody has to use it,” said board member Jonathan Turkel.
The new policy was adopted in a unanimous vote following a motion by Turkel that was seconded by board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
