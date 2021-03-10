BERRYVILLE — No matter the quality of textbooks, online materials and other learning resources, teachers are the Clarke County Public Schools' most valuable asset, School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith believes.
"It's imperative that we work diligently to close the salary gap," Singh-Smith told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors during a budget work session Monday night.
The School Board presented to the supervisors for consideration its $27.9 million budget for fiscal 2022, which will start July 1. The spending plan includes $16,013,961 in local tax funding. That amount is up by $334,478 from the current fiscal year.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop maintains much of the additional county funding is needed to help give personnel a 5% pay raise.
The supervisors made no promises to the board. They will consider the request as part of an overall county budget proposal being developed.
"Every year, our salary scale continues to fall behind" those of other school divisions, Singh-Smith said.
Pay raises are needed, she said, not only to help retain experienced teachers, but also attract top-quality college graduates entering the field of education.
About 62% of current Clarke County teachers have master's degrees in addition to bachelor's degrees, Bishop said. Those teachers receive stipends for their extra education.
"It's not unusual now to see a first-year teacher (coming out of college) with a master's degree," he said.
The division plans to raise the starting salary for a teacher by $1,700, from $42,300 to $44,000. Information presented to the supervisors shows the current beginning salary is less than $42,500 paid by Frederick County Public Schools and the $42,880 paid by Winchester Public Schools.
Those divisions also are proposing raises for fiscal 2022. As a result, Bishop said he doesn't yet know how much their starting salaries will increase.
Responding to a question from Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, Bishop said a few teachers who have left Clarke County for higher-paying jobs have gone to Frederick County and Winchester. Yet most have gone to Loudoun County, he said.
Loudoun, as an affluent suburb of metropolitan Washington, D.C., pays its teachers even higher salaries. First-year teachers who have only bachelor's degrees currently earn at least $53,730, a chart on the county school division's website shows.
The anticipated cost of the 5% raise to Clarke's school division is $809,715.
According to Bishop, the division has reduced its expenses by more than $300,000 in the current fiscal year.
A total of 16 vacant positions, including those of two retirees, will go unfilled.
The retirements include an administrator and a high school teacher. The vacancies include a receptionist, five instructional assistants, an elementary school teacher, elective course teachers at the middle and high schools, three Intensive Behavioral Program teachers and a grant-funded tutor.
"A number of things" went into the decision not to fill the positions, including declining enrollment and personnel reorganizations, Bishop said.
"If enrollment increases ... do you anticipate some of those positions needing to be filled again?" asked David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
Some of the teaching positions likely would have to be refilled, Bishop said.
The $27.9 million schools budget presented to the supervisors is down from $28.1 million when the spending plan was adopted by the School Board in late February. Bishop said some additional expense cuts have since been identified.
