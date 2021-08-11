BERRYVILLE — Masks are to be required for everyone inside Clarke County public school buildings, even if they’ve had COVID-19 vaccinations.
A Back to School Plan reads that when classes resume Aug. 31, “all students, staff, teachers and visitors” must wear face coverings indoors.
The plan was scrutinized by the Clarke County School Board during a work session Monday night. It could be tweaked, based on how the pandemic evolves, before it’s considered for adoption during the board’s regular monthly meeting Aug. 23.
However, board members indicated they support requiring masks indoors and if anything in the plan is changed, it won’t be that.
“It logically makes sense,” said Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, to implement the plan and gradually back off on its provisions — such as requiring masks — when the pandemic subsides.
Students and employees also are to be required to wear masks on school buses. They won’t have to cover their faces outdoors during school-sponsored activities.
“We just ask that people be mindful of their space” around others in the open, said county school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
There are a few exceptions to the proposed mask mandate. Students won’t have to wear masks during recess, physical education classes or athletic activities, either outdoors or indoors. Masks can be removed when someone is eating and drinking. Vaccinated employees are to be able to take off their masks when students aren’t in buildings.
Special accommodations can be made to accommodate people with disabilities or documented health problems, the plan shows. Asked to clarify that, Bishop said administrators want to work with students, parents and others individually because people have different situations.
The Winchester School Board voted Monday to require universal masking. The Frederick County School Board was expected to vote on the issue Tuesday night (Update: Frederick County Public Schools will encourage but will not require masks).
“I know there will be people who disagree with universal masking,” Bishop told the Clarke board. But “my goal is to keep students in school five days a week.”
Having attended many of their classes online during the pandemic, Clarke County students resumed in-person classes four days a week toward the end of the past school year. Restrictions on gatherings having been loosened, intentions are for students to be in classrooms five days a week when the new year begins.
Administrators trace declines in student achievement to pupils’ learning situations being altered. They maintain that students need to be in classrooms with teachers daily to get personal attention needed to reverse those declines.
“We had more failures in classes last year than we’ve ever had before,” Bishop said without elaborating.
He said administrators considered making masks optional indoors.
The universal masking recommendation is based on various factors, he said. Those include state legislation, conversations with local public health officials, COVID-19 community transmission and positivity rates, vaccination rates by age group for Clarke County and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
VDH statistics showed that as of Tuesday, Clarke County had seen 1,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared. Those cases had resulted in 48 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Additionally, 51.2% of Clarke residents were fully vaccinated, slightly below the statewide average of 54.6%, the data showed.
COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t yet available to children under 12 years of age in Virginia.
Clarke school division employees recently were surveyed to find out their vaccination statuses. Out of approximately 340 employees, 201 responded. Of those, 185 reported being fully vaccinated. Twelve indicated they won’t get the vaccine. Others said they aim to get vaccinated or already have received one dose, according to Bishop.
The division doesn’t plan to require employees, including teachers, to get vaccinations. Bishop, who is fully vaccinated, said he believes getting vaccinations is “a personal choice.”
Plus, “if an employee refuses, what do we do?” he said.
If the employee was to be fired, he continued, that would pose another problem for the division: Finding another qualified person to replace the employee. It could be especially hard to recruit teachers qualified for particular subjects just weeks away from the schools opening, he indicated.
Bishop said he’s pleased with the employee vaccination rate so far.
“Ninety-two percent is nearly double the county as a whole,” he said based on VDH statistics.
The Clarke schools’ full Back to School Plan is on the division’s website at www.clarke.k12.va.us. Click on the school board section and then BoardDocs. The plan is on the agenda for the Aug. 9 meeting.
(2) comments
Famous School Board Dr. Daniel Stock Interviewed on Tucker Carlson
Fast forward to 26:34
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ddv6NpYxEcxW/?fbclid=IwAR3qoXERfoSv8t_wDTphVSEnhY8jD3W1lGpJXBBzqZPFl0ZqZ7OMKyuONJM
Watch this Dr. Stock's perspective on it all ...
Original Source :
MVCSC School Board Meeting - 6th August, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUjkSaedN4g
Here are the links that are contained on the USB flash drive Dr. Daniel Stock references :
1 - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2029717 - SARS-CoV2-Transmission Among Marine Recruits during Quarantine.
2 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33948610/ - Longitudinal analysis shows durable and broad immune memory after SARS-CoV-2 infection with persisting antibody responses and memory B and T cells.
3 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543548/ - Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
4 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/ - Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
5 - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article - CDC assessment of non-pharmaceutical influenza methods.
6 - https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/these-12-graphs-show-mask-mandates-do-nothing-to-stop-covid/ - Federalist cases/mortality mask comparison
7 - https://www.heritage.org/government-regulation/report/statistical-analysis-mandates-and-mask-usage-kansas - In fact, mask use during the pandemic has been recommended by The Heritage Foundation’s Coronavirus Commission guidelines. However, our findings do suggest that public health strategies relying predominantly on mask mandates are inadequate, and thus other initiatives, in addition to mask wearing, should have been a component of policies aimed to limit the spread of the disease.
8 - https://gbdeclaration.org/ - The Great Barrington Declaration- As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Over 60,000 medical experts have signed this declaration.
9 - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2109072 - Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Health Care Workers.
10 - https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/6/1760 - Calcifediol Treatment and Hospital Mortality Due to COVID-19: A Cohort Study
11 - https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743 - Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children.
12 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34097036/ - Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes
13 - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076020302764 - "Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study.
14 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/ - Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers
15 - https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2020.00818 - Community Use Of Face Masks And COVID-19: Evidence From A Natural Experiment Of State Mandates In The US
16 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/ - Face-Masks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis
17 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505013/ - Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Non-Institutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study
18 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33406327/ - Open Schools, COVID-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden.
19 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20092668/ - Face-Masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: a systematic review
20 - https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm - Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gathering- Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021
21 - https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065 - Short term, high-dose vitamin D supplementation for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study
22 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK556964/ - Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 8, 2020)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.