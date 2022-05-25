BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools officials are preparing teacher contracts without firm salary amounts determined.
The school division plans to give all employees raises for the upcoming academic year. It expects to receive an increase in state funds to put toward those pay hikes. However, as they await the General Assembly's approval of a budget, officials aren't sure exactly how much extra money the division will get. State legislators are slated to reconvene June 1.
Monday night, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board that in preparing contracts, "we're going to push forth with 10%," the targeted amount for raises.
If the state doesn't give enough additional funding to cover that percentage, the division will try to implement budget cuts that won't directly affect students, Bishop told The Winchester Star after the board meeting.
But if a 10% raise still cannot be worked out, employees will have to settle for a lesser percentage, he said.
The School Board's adopted budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1, requested enough county dollars to give all personnel a 10% raise. But the county's overall budget, adopted by the Board of Supervisors in April, included only a 6% raise for full-time county employees, including school employees, with part-timers to receive a lesser percentage.
School budget requests are incorporated into the overall county budget.
CCPS officials maintain that higher salaries are necessary to attract new employees, especially teachers, and keep current ones from leaving for higher paying jobs elsewhere.
Neighboring school divisions are seeking pay raises for their employees, too.
Frederick County Public Schools employees are getting a 5% pay increase, with nurses getting 7.5%.
Winchester City Council was expected to consider budget matters Tuesday night. The Winchester School Board has proposed an overall 7% cost-of-living raise for employees, with some positions to receive more.
As far as making Clarke educators' salaries more competitive, a 10% raise would "put us in a pretty good place with our neighbors" to the west, Bishop told the School Board.
Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett is working with legal counsel, Bishop said, to determine appropriate language for contracts to specify that teachers might not get the planned 10%.
In negotiations with new and current employees, "we're going to be transparent," he said. "We're going to be up front with people" about the circumstances.
He added that he doesn't expect the uncertainty over salaries will persuade any new hires to renege on accepting their jobs.
Only 12 new teachers currently are being hired for the new academic year that will start on Aug. 24, Catlett said. That's fewer than in previous years, he said.
