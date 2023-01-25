BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools officials insist they need more personnel, expecting future enrollment growth while helping students overcome learning struggles they had during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A roughly $32 million budget proposal for fiscal 2024, presented to the School Board on Monday night, includes six new positions plus a 5% pay raise for all employees.
The county's Board of Supervisors will be asked to provide the schools up to $821,814 in extra local funds ($15,974,233 was provided by the county in the current fiscal year). The actual amount will largely depend on how many — if any — new positions remain in the budget proposal when it's adopted by the School Board, likely during its next regular meeting on Feb. 27.
School Board members will deliberate the spending plan during a Feb. 13 work session. A public hearing will be held then.
Proposed new positions include two elementary school teachers, a special education (SPED) teacher, a literacy curriculum specialist, a clerical worker and a custodian. The latter two are necessary, officials said, to reopen the Upper Campus at D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Berryville.
Prekindergarten and Head Start classes would be moved there from Boyce Elementary School. That would free up some classrooms at Boyce to make room for new students and teachers, said CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
The current fiscal year's budget was based on expectations of having 1,815 students in kindergarten through 12th grade within the county's four schools. Yet 1,874 now are enrolled, and 1,907 are expected for the coming year, figures in Bishop's explanation of the proposed budget show.
"Enrollment is the No. 1 thing we have to keep an eye on," he told the School Board. "Our enrollment is beginning to trickle back upward after a five-year decline."
"Increased enrollment requires us to add two new elementary teachers and the SPED teacher," Bishop told The Winchester Star on Tuesday. The special education teacher, if hired, will work at Johnson-Williams Middle School, he said.
J-WMS is projected to have the largest increase in students, from 415 to 428, his figures show.
"Over the past several years, we have repurposed some vacated positions to meet other needs," Bishop continued. "This is the first time in approximately six years that the initial budget proposal (has) included new positions. For more than a decade, CCPS student enrollment had been decreasing, so there hasn't been a significant need to add additional staff" until now.
Amid efforts to help students recover from negative effects the pandemic had on their learning, the school division has employed a math curriculum specialist. Bishop believes a curriculum specialist for reading and language arts is needed, too. If hired, the specialist is to provide assistance to both students and teachers, he said.
Employees received a 10% pay hike for the 2022-23 school year. Officials believe a further increase is needed to help the school division obtain and keep the most talented educators — experienced ones as well as those newly graduated from college.
"School divisions across the country are faced with decreasing numbers of potential teacher candidates," Bishop said. "Compensation matters."
Especially when competing with neighboring Loudoun County in particular, officials have said. Loudoun schools, located in one of America's wealthiest counties, pay much higher salaries than Clarke.
New teachers without experience hired by CCPS currently earn $48,200 annually compared to $55,889 in Loudoun County Public Schools, a salary comparison provided to the Clarke County School Board shows.
A 5% pay raise is "kind of underwhelming," said Millwood District board member Jonathan Turkel. If other divisions give their employees similar boosts, the Clarke schools won't be doing much better in terms of reducing compensation differences.
Turkel and board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said they would like to see at least a 6% or 7% raise considered.
Last year's 10% was "as big of a raise as we've ever gotten" for employees, said White Post District board member Chip Schutte. Another such raise in fiscal 2024 would be "a wonderful thing," but it's irrational, he said, when new positions need to be established.
A 5% pay hike would cost the school division almost $919,000, a budget document shows.
The division is considering hiring its own custodial staff and no longer contracting with a private firm.
Consistent turnover among custodians has resulted in buildings not being as clean as desired, Bishop said. Having custodians who actually work for the schools would encourage them to take better care of buildings, he reasoned.
Schutte wondered, however, with area unemployment levels generally low, "where do we get the staffing" for custodian positions?
Altogether, it would cost the division $571,692 to cover salaries and benefits for the proposed new positions and provide in-house custodial services. Those expenses would be covered by the increase in local funds being sought. If they're not included in an adopted budget, the schools may seek only $250,122 more from the supervisors, documents indicate.
Assuming those expenses and the 5% raise are approved, the division's total expenses for fiscal 2024 are expected to increase by $2,142,806 (or 7.1%) to $32,176,736.
Officials are anticipating a 9.4% increase in revenues from the state and federal governments and other sources, the budget proposal shows.
