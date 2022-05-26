BERRYVILLE — Hundreds of swimmers have immersed themselves in water flowing through the village of Millwood during the past four years.
But the swimmers haven't been people. Spout Run, a tributary of the Shenandoah River, isn't wide or deep enough to accommodate humans.
Rather, students and teachers in the Clarke County Public Schools have released more than 700 young trout they raised into the stream near the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill.
The experience was part of a curriculum on protecting the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
After the fish hatched, "the kids took responsibility for caring for their trout," such as by keeping aquarium water clean and at the proper temperature, CCPS Instructional Specialist Yvonne Rivera said.
When it was time to release the trout, she said, some students cried because they felt like they were letting pets loose.
Don't look for the trout to be swimming around in Spout Run now.
"At this point, they've moved on," Rivera said. They're probably somewhere in the river in West Virginia, she said — if they haven't been caught by fishermen or eaten by larger fish along the way.
"Typically, they don't stay in one area for long," she said.
Rivera hoped that even more trout could be hatched and released. Problems with an aquarium at D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Berryville resulted in the early demise of some fish.
Yet being able to release more than 700 was incredible, she said.
"Trout are some of the pickiest fish" to raise, said Rivera. For example, the temperature and oxygen levels of their water must remain consistent, she mentioned.
In the 2017-18 academic year, NOAA provided the school division a one-time Bay Watershed Education & Training (B-WET) Program grant of a little more than $330,000. The program was designed to help students explore local and global environmental issues affecting them, find ways to address those issues and learn how to protect and restore watersheds and ecosystems involving water.
The grant was to cover three years of learning activities. However, constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic enabled educators to spread the money over four years, according to Rivera.
Blandy Experimental Farm and the Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited provided support for the project.
Fourth graders, plus Clarke County High School International Baccalaureate students in environmental science and fisheries and wildlife management classes, took care of the trout.
That was just one part of the B-WET curriculum.
Students in kindergarten through third grade created terrariums to study the water cycle. Terrariums are sealed containers in which miniature gardens grow. Basically, water vapor released by soil and plants is recycled to continually nourish the plants.
At those grade levels, students also identified colors they noticed outdoors, captured and observed insects and examined animal tracks to find out what types of creatures live near their schools.
Fifth-graders at Cooley developed a community awareness campaign regarding the need to prevent soil erosion and water runoff. Those at Boyce Elementary School planted a riparian buffer, an area of plants near a body of water designed to prevent erosion. Roseville Run makes its way behind the school.
The Greenway Garden Club is helping the students maintain the buffer.
Sixth-graders partnered with TREX Corp. to collect and recycle plastic bags. They also read "Fever 1793," a novel about a girl coping with effects of an epidemic in the late 18th century.
While examining the Johnson-Williams Middle School grounds in Berryville, seventh-graders discovered a lack of diversity among plants. They decided to create a pollinator garden, one that attracts bees, butterflies and other creatures to transfer pollen between flowers. Science classes selected the plants. Math classes created designs for the garden. Students then chose a design by voting.
Although it was nature-focused, the B-WET curriculum incorporated math, reading and history lessons pertaining to science matters, Rivera pointed out.
The school division intends to continue B-WET activities as long as possible, using its own funds and other grants obtained, she said.
Clarke County is small in terms of both size and population. For that reason, "a lot of times we think we can't make a difference" in improving the world, Rivera said.
Success that students have achieved with B-WET projects shows "we can make a difference," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.