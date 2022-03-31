BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools intend to limit who can voice objections to instructional materials, despite having received no such complaints recently.
A revised policy on the "Removal of Materials from Use," adopted by the Clarke County School Board on first reading Monday night, includes a stipulation that only parents and guardians of students in the school division can submit such complaints.
Currently, the policy states, "it is recognized that occasional objections to materials will be made by the public. Therefore, the School Board will provide channels of communication and a fair procedure to follow in expressing and resolving concerns about learning resources, including instructional materials, used in teaching the curriculum."
The revisions do not pertain to textbooks, but rather "supplementary items" and materials available in school libraries and media centers. Objections to textbooks are considered only when factual errors are discovered, perhaps making them unusable for teaching purposes, the policy shows.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said that during his nearly eight years in the job, there have been no official challenges to any learning materials used within the schools.
"Our librarians and teachers do a really good job of vetting materials to make sure they do not include objectionable content," Bishop said.
Librarians proposed the revisions based on suggestions and guidelines from the American Association of School Librarians and the American Library Association, he said.
Under the revisions, a parent or guardian could ask for a review of materials used in teaching their children, or to which their children have access.
"Parents or guardians are directly affected by the materials that their children have access to during the school day," Bishop said. In contrast, "the general public is not often directly connected to our classrooms and the context in which specific materials meet learning objectives."
The revised rules outline steps which parents and guardians are to use to have their grievances heard. They first will go through the school principal. If the principal does not resolve the grievance to their satisfaction, they can take it to a committee that the principal will appoint. The committee will consist of a school administrator, two teachers who teach the content questioned, the school's librarian and two other parents or guardians who have children attending the school. If the objectionable material is being used at Clarke County High School, a student also will be appointed to the committee.
Should the committee not appease them, the complaining parents or guardians could then appeal to another division-wide committee that the superintendent would appoint. That committee would have a similar composition.
If the objections were to remain unresolved after being heard by that committee, the school board would be the final level of appeal.
Before any appeal could be heard, though, the parents or guardians lodging an objection would have to fill out a form, answering questions including:
• Did you read, view or listen to the entire material? (If they answer "yes," they would have to summarize it.)
• To what specifically in the material do you object?
• What do you feel might be the result of a student using this material?
• How has this material been assessed by others who have read/view/listened to it (in particular educators or professional book reviewers)? Please cite the names or sources of the reviewers/references.
The form is similar to one already developed for use if needed.
Also adopted on first reading were revisions to the school division's policies as to how libraries and media centers select and "weed" materials.
"The materials that our students use are funded through taxpayers," Bishop said. "We want to be mindful of how and when we discard materials."
Materials could be discarded if they have been superseded by new or revised information; are biased or present content in a stereotypical way; are outdated because of unattractive formats, designs, graphics and illustrations; or are hard to use, such as by having inadequate indexes or tables of contents, the revised policy shows.
Copyright dates could be taken into consideration, but a decision to discard something should not be solely based on its date, the policy revision reads.
"Some older materials may be considered classic or may be of historical value to the collection," it adds.
Bishop said those revisions, like the ones pertaining to objections to materials, align with recommendations of professional library organizations.
The School Board's votes to adopt the policy revisions on first reading were unanimous with no discussion. As a result, the revisions likely will be adopted on second reading — which will make them official — during the board's next meeting on April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.