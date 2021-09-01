BERRYVILLE — To say that the Clarke County Public Schools were busy on Tuesday, the start of the new academic year, would be an understatement.
"It's more crowded around the schools than we've seen in two years," said Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
That can be attributed to two factors.
One is recent easing of the COVID-19 pandemic. After having to do much of their learning online during the past year, students gradually returned to school four days a week. However, some chose to continue virtual learning, which reduced campus crowds.
At least for now, all public school students are back in their classrooms five days a week. Working with Lord Fairfax Health District officials, CCPS administrators are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. If the pandemic worsens, they will alter classes and learning methods as needed.
The other factor is that current enrollment in Clarke's four schools is more than officials envisioned.
Administrators expected, and budgeted for, a little more than 1,700 students for 2021-22. Based on registrations, though, the schools have a total of approximately 1,840 students in prekindergarten through grade 12. Of those, about 1,810 are in K-12, and that number will determine how much state funding is received this fiscal year, Bishop said.
The student numbers are the highest they've been in recent years, he said.
He cited three reasons he believes are responsible for the enrollment growth: People moving into new housing developments in Berryville, home sales in Clarke County overall being brisk in recent months and the return of students homeschooled last year.
"Projecting enrollment this year has been more difficult than it has been during my previous 15 years as a school superintendent" in various places, Bishop mentioned.
Classes resumed Tuesday with no major problems, according to the superintendent.
A few buses didn't arrive at schools on time, "but they weren't significantly late," he said. It usually takes a couple of days at the start of each school year to get drivers accustomed to their routes, he added.
As parents dropped off their children, parking lots and driveways at schools seemed to be slightly busier than normal. Bishop said he didn't know if that was due to parents choosing to bring their children to school — rather than put them on somewhat crowded buses — as the pandemic continues.
Traffic around schools typically declines a few days into a new school year "as people get into a routine," he said.
Clarke County High School (CCHS) students are seeing a change in how their days are arranged. They're attending each of their classes daily, yet for shorter periods.
Administrators believe the daily contact with each of their teachers will help students recover from any learning setbacks they suffered during the pandemic.
For 20 years, the high school had an A/B block schedule in which four classes met each day. Classes alternated daily, with blocks lasting between 85 and 95 minutes.
Students now have eight daily class blocks, with each lasting 46 minutes. They have a little more than 30 minutes for lunch.
The tardy warning bell at CCHS now rings at 7:55 a.m., followed by first block from 8-8:46 a.m., second block from 8:50-9:36 a.m., third block from 9:40-10:26 a.m. and fourth block from 10:30-11:16 a.m.
Fifth block is from 11:16 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Lunch is served during that time. Students assigned to A lunch eat from 11:16-11:50 a.m., then attend class from 11:54 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Those assigned to B lunch are in class from 11:20 a.m.-12:06 p.m. and eat from then until 12:40 p.m.
Sixth block is from 12:44-1:30 p.m., followed by seventh block from 1:34-2:20 p.m. and eighth block from 2:24-3:10 p.m. Then it's bye-bye for the day, unless students have extracurricular activities or athletic practices.
If a two-hour opening delay is necessary due to bad weather, classes will begin at 10 a.m. and each will last for 32 minutes. Students will have approximately 25 minutes to eat on those days.
"Teachers and students have mixed opinions" about the new schedule, Bishop said. "Some really like the schedule while others do not."
He hasn't heard any comments from parents about it, he said.
Regarding the two-hour delay schedule, "we anticipate that students will have time to eat" during their lunch breaks, he continued. "If we are running behind in getting students through the (serving) line, our administrative team in the building can adjust the schedule to allow students to eat."
Bishop said he thinks the biggest change from past school years, other than the new schedule at CCHS, will be "getting back into a routine" of going to school five days a week.
Having talked with many students on Tuesday, he said they seem to be excited about the schools returning to normal.
"I haven't heard anybody voice any concerns to me," such as the pandemic's effects on their education, he said. "It's been quite the opposite" actually.
Today, the second day of school, could be a bit of a headache — not just for students, parents and teachers — but anyone who must venture outdoors. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 6 inches of rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida move across the region. Clarke County, along with Winchester and Frederick County, is under a flash flood watch through early Thursday.
School division officials will be monitoring the weather to see if heavy rain causes any roads or bridges to flood, Bishop said. That could make it hard for bus drivers to transport students home at the end of the day.
Still, plans are for schools to be in session today as scheduled, Bishop emphasized.
