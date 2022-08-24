BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools began a new academic year on Wednesday with a small increase in student enrollment.
A total of 1,848 students attended kindergarten through 12th grade, up from 1,824 when the previous school year ended on June 17, officials reported.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he wasn't surprised by the increase of 24 students. He attributed it to new home construction luring families to the county to live.
"The real estate market for existing homes in Clarke County has been brisk for months," Bishop said.
"Plus, we have added new homes in Shenandoah Crossing and the Hermitage in Berryville," he said, referring to two subdivisions.
Nineteen additional students enrolled in the school division for 2022-23, but they didn't show up for classes on Wednesday. Some were new, while others were past students, Bishop said.
In the coming days, officials will try to find out why those students didn't come to school, he said. It's possible that some recently moved outside the county, he added.
An additional 32 students attended prekindergarten at Boyce Elementary School on Wednesday. That number was down by one from the end of the previous year.
Youngsters are not required by the state to attend prekindergarten, so the division doesn't count students in the program as part of its official enrollment total.
Currently, 163 teachers are working for the division. There are no vacancies.
"We had to fill 20 teaching positions (vacated through resignations or retirements), but we also added three new teaching positions," Bishop said. So the division has 23 new teachers altogether.
Yet "each year it gets more difficult to fill vacancies," Bishop continued.
Officials from school divisions across Virginia have indicated there's a shortage of qualified teachers. Reasons include lower salaries than are offered in other states, fewer young adults pursuing education careers, numerous resignations during the COVID-19 pandemic and burnout among teaching resulting from classroom responsibilities, published reports show.
According to Bishop, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett and administrators at individual schools have try to start interviewing and offering employment as soon as a vacancy occurs.
"In the past few years, we have offered letters of intent (to employ) for the upcoming year as early as December," said Bishop. "We begin addressing potential vacancies very early and that appears to help."
No major problems were reported at schools on Wednesday.
"There's always some little glitches" that occur on opening days and must be worked out in the following days, Bishop said. Examples he mentioned include problems with timing for bus routes and congested traffic outside schools.
Overall, though, Wednesday was "a great first day," he said. Based on his conversations with students and staff, "everybody seems happy to be back in school."
