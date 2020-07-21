BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools will seek ways to provide internet to students who lack access at home so they can do online schoolwork.
How often students will be learning outside of school during the fall semester has not been determined.
Under a hybrid plan being considered by the county’s School Board, the 2020-21 academic year would start Aug. 31. Students would attend classes twice a week and learn online for three days. An online-only option would be available for students more comfortable learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board could still opt to have the fall semester entirely online and delay holding in-person classes until the pandemic lessens.
More discussion about the plan was on the agenda for the board’s regular monthly meeting last night. The meeting originally was scheduled for July 27, but it was moved up a week to accommodate the discussion.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, will speak to the board about pandemic-related issues during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. “So I expect the board to wait until after his presentation to render a decision” on whether to reopen the schools or go online only, county schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Monday.
At last count, there were 199 students in the school division from 119 households who lack home internet access, according to Bishop.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors aims to spend up to $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds recently received to do a study of the county’s high-speed internet needs.
But that study won’t be ready by fall semester.
During a discussion of the hybrid plan last week, School Board member Chip Schutte asked if it would be possible to open portions of school buildings for students who don’t have home internet.
If it’s determined that the pandemic is too severe for students to gather in class, “do you want people in buildings” at all, Bishop asked.
Amid the pandemic, students and parents have been able to park outside of Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville to use an internet “hotspot” there.
Bishop said the schools’ technology staff can try to establish other hotspots. He mentioned the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in eastern Clarke County as an example.
Locations of any internet access locations established will be posted on the school division’s website, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.