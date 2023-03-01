BERRYVILLE — Citing urgent needs and higher expenses, Clarke County Public Schools will ask the county for more than a $1 million increase in local funding in the upcoming fiscal year.
The School Board on Monday approved a $32.25 million budget proposal that includes $17,021,499 in local revenue. That’s $1,047,266 — or 6.6% — more than the $15,974,233 the schools received for the current fiscal year, as well as the prior one.
Federal and state revenues also are included.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop will detail the proposal to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The schools’ local funds request will be considered as the county prepares its overall budget for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.
Bishop told the School Board that CCPS’ proposal “addresses the needs of the schools. It is not a wish list.”
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, the Buckmarsh District’s representative, agreed.
The schools predict its expenses will increase by more than $2.21 million next fiscal year.
Some stem from “increased costs of doing business” amid the current economic situation, Bishop said.
Examples he mentioned include higher utility, fuel and insurance costs. The budget proposal anticipates employee health insurance costs rising 10%. Bishop thinks it actually will be more. He said “our health insurance tends to be a little higher” than some neighboring divisions. CCPS is a smaller division with fewer employees, therefore it has a “smaller pool” of insured people to spread costs among, he added.
There are needs that officials insist cannot be delayed.
One is hiring two additional elementary school teachers because of enrollment spikes.
“A lot of families have moved into the county with children” in recent years, White Post District board member Chip Schutte said, based on his observations as a real-estate agent.
Salaries and benefits for those new positions are estimated to cost $146,110.
Another need cited is continuing efforts to increase salaries, largely to attract newer educators and encourage those already employed not to leave for jobs with other school divisions that pay more.
The schools’ spending plan includes a 7% pay raise for teachers. That aligns with recommendations by the state House and Senate, which haven’t yet finished their budget deliberations.
A proposed pay scale would increase the annual salary of a teacher hired out of college, with no professional experience, from $48,200 to $51,000 — a 5.8% increase.
On the pay scale, though, “every step is advanced by 7% and then we establish a new starting salary (step 0),” Bishop explained in a Tuesday email. As a result, “a first-year teacher (step 0) during the ’22-’23 school year is (being) paid $48,200 and will earn $51,574 as a second-year teacher (step 1) for ’23-’24.” The latter is a 7% increase.
The salary of a current teacher with 20 years of experience would increase from $63,214 to $67,639, which is step 21, the scale shows. It boosts pay for each year that a teacher works.
All employees, including teachers, received a 10% raise for fiscal 2023. A comparison of current pay scales shows Clarke County teachers now earn more at each level than their peers in Warren County. But in comparison to Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties, Clarke teachers earn more at some steps but less at others.
The biggest threat, perhaps, is Loudoun County, Clarke’s neighbor to the east recognized as one of the nation’s most affluent counties. Loudoun pays its teachers thousands more at each step than Clarke does, the comparison shows.
Among the School Board members, the general feeling is that Clarke never will be able to pay salaries equal to Loudoun’s. So they’re focusing on competing with other Northern Shenandoah Valley divisions, which they believe are likely to boost their teachers’ salaries for fiscal 2023.
“We need to remain competitive,” said Millwood District member Jonathan Turkel. “We need to keep (step adjustments at) an incremental pace so we can keep up with the times.”
It’s possible that CCPS could get more state revenue than expected. Bishop noted that the House’s proposal would provide the division $89,695 more than what it would receive under the governor’s spending plan. The Senate’s proposal would provide $688,118.
The latter is wishful thinking, Bishop believes.
“I would be shocked” to get that much more, he said, based on his 17 years of budgeting experience as a superintendent.
For the most part, “we’ll see how our conversations go with the Board of Supervisors,” Singh-Smith said.
More than $1 million in additional funds is “a huge ask of the board,” said Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District. “But we’ve never asked (the supervisors) for more than what we need.”
