BERRYVILLE — A $30.2 million budget proposal adopted by the Clarke County School Board on Monday includes a 10% pay raise for all personnel, not just those who teach.
"I want to make sure everybody feels valued," board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said.
She commented after board member Jonathan Turkel suggested focusing on increasing the overall salary scale for teachers and placing more emphasis on positions that the schools especially have trouble filling, such as special education teachers.
Other board members voiced opinions similar to Singh-Smith's. The entire board — including Turkel — ultimately voted to adopt the spending plan, which is for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Now comes the challenge: Convincing the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, which controls the county's purse strings, to provide enough local tax money to cover the raises and other school spending requests.
Those requests will be folded into an overall county budget proposal for fiscal 2023 to be presented to the supervisors in the coming weeks.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop, accompanied by school board members, will present the division's proposed budget to the supervisors during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
It asks for a total of $16,144,473 in county funds. That's an increase of $170,240 — or slightly more than 1% — from the $15,974,233 that the schools are receiving in the current budget year.
Division officials maintain that higher salaries are necessary to attract new hires, especially teachers, and keep current employees from taking jobs with nearby school divisions that pay more.
Those divisions include Loudoun County, an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C., that borders rural, largely agricultural Clarke County to the east.
"Loudoun County is the gold standard" in terms of paying educators, Clarke school board member Andrew MacDonald said.
According to Turkel, Loudoun says it loses teachers to Fairfax County, which says it loses teachers to Prince William County, and the buck keeps getting passed. Fairfax and Prince William also are wealthy suburbs of Washington.
The Clarke County Public Schools' current annual salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree but no professional experience, such as someone just out of college, is $44,000. In comparison, beginning teachers in Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County earn between $45,500 and $46,000. In Loudoun County, they earn $55,611, information recently presented to the school board shows.
Amid a 10% raise, Clarke would increase its starting salary to $47,300. A teacher with a year of experience as of the coming school year would see his or her salary jump from $44,000 to $48,400. The salary for someone with two years of experience would rise from $45,000 to $49,500. Someone with 10 years of experience would see his or her salary go up from $50,225 to $55,248.
Teachers leave Clarke for various reasons, but often it's because they've found higher-paying jobs elsewhere, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett said based on comments heard during exit interviews.
Most of the time when Clarke loses teachers, they leave for jobs in the Loudoun schools, Bishop confirmed.
Yet division officials have indicated they're mainly concerned about keeping up with the Frederick County and Winchester schools to the west. Overall, those divisions pay more than Clarke but less than Loudoun.
Using a baseball analogy, school board member Chip Schutte said "we're like a farm team." After teachers new to the profession get some experience in Clarke, they go to the big league divisions that pay more.
"We must find ways to attract innovative teachers and keep them here," MacDonald asserted.
That include promoting unique aspects of working in a small, rural school division, such as being able to develop closer professional relationships with coworkers and administrators, officials have said.
But "a good working environment doesn't put food on the table," said board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
Bishop mentioned statistics he's seen showing inflation has increased roughly 7% since 2020.
Among other factors cited for giving a significant pay increase:
• More than 64% of Clarke County teachers have a master's degree or higher credential, Bishop said.
Thinking, in this case, is that better educated workers expect higher salaries.
• Other divisions could give their employees raises, too.
"The math says we're not going to catch up unless we do something" significant in terms of raises, MacDonald said.
• Showing employees appreciation for having successfully coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, they've overcome challenges in teaching students both in the classroom and virtually.
"Everybody deserves a combat pay premium," Schutte quipped.
A 10% raise is "a huge ask" of the Board of Supervisors, Kerr-Hobert acknowledged.
School board members are optimistic, however, that the supervisors will listen to their reasoning. They mentioned that the two boards in recent years have had good relations, unlike school boards and supervisors in other localities.
MacDonald suggested that administrators prepare "solid numbers" and specific reasons for teacher losses to show the Clarke supervisors on Monday.
