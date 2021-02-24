BERRYVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) will begin holding in-person classes four days a week in mid-March.
If the pandemic eases enough, the school division intends to resume in-person instruction five days a week for the 2021-22 school year, said Clarke County School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Under a plan adopted by the board Monday night, the school division will open classroom doors four days a week— Monday through Thursday — to special education students and English Language Learners on March 15.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have in-person classes four days a week starting April 5. Those in grades 7-12 are to return four days a week on April 12.
Fridays will continue to be for teacher planning and small student group work sessions, division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
Personalized attention that students need were taken into account in scheduling the dates.
“Our youngest learners need to be in the buildings the most,” said board member Zara Ryan.
So do students with special learning needs, officials indicated.
Other factors taken into account, according to division administrators, were the upcoming scheduled spring break, the need to make facilities ready to accommodate larger crowds amid social distancing expectations, indications by health officials that the pandemic is easing up across the region and most teachers having received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Because of their different sizes and unique configurations, not every classroom will be able to accommodate the recommended six feet of distancing between students. Bishop said plans are to ensure there are at least three feet between pupils — all of whom are to be wearing masks — in classrooms and six feet in other places, such as cafeterias and buses.
Since mid-November, all CCPS students have been taught under a hybrid education model. They have physically been in classes two days a week — on different days to keep gatherings in schools as small as possible — and involved in online learning on other days. Students also have had an option to participate in all-virtual learning.
Parents whose children already are in classrooms twice weekly, yet who don’t feel comfortable letting them be there more often, will be able to switch the students to all virtual learning. Likewise, students currently learning entirely online will be given the opportunity to return to classrooms. So will those who have left the school division amid the pandemic to be homeschooled or attend private schools, officials said.
Because of social distancing needs, it might not be possible to accommodate all of them, said Bishop.
He said he consulted with Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, when developing the four-day-a-week plan.
As of Tuesday, 751 Clarke County residents have battled the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared last March. Of those, 36 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, a Virginia Department of Health website shows. The figures were the lowest among localities within the health district. The county is the least populated of the district’s localities.
According to Bishop, metrics used by public health officials to evaluate pandemic conditions show infection rates in the county have declined in recent weeks.
“The cases being seen in the community are not reflective of the schools,” he said. Although he didn’t give specific numbers, he added that “our numbers in the school division are lower now” than they’ve been in many weeks.
Based on remarks by health officials, Bishop said that “schools remain some of the safest places in the community” because of the social distancing measures and strict sanitation procedures put into place.
As of Feb. 19, Bishop continued, 257 out of 378 school division employees eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations had received one of the recommended two doses. The vast majority had received both doses.
Board member Jonathan Turkel said the fact that so many teachers have been vaccinated increases his comfort with returning students to classrooms more often.
Nineteen school districts in Virginia now are providing in-person instruction four days a week, Bishop said.
Warren County, which also is in the Lord Fairfax Health District, has announced plans to do so for all students beginning March 15, he mentioned.
“Hopefully, our metrics will continue going in the right direction,” Turkel said.
Turkel made the motion to adopt the four-day-a-week plan. The vote was unanimous.
Should caseloads increase, classrooms can be closed and all students can return to virtual instruction if it’s determined necessary, Bishop said.
Board member Chip Schutte said he “got a number of calls this (past) week” from parents. He said all favored getting students into classrooms more frequently.
With the pandemic apparently having eased, Singh-Smith said she believes it would be doing students a disservice not to.
She called in-person instruction four days weekly “a huge milestone” in efforts to return to normalcy.
