BERRYVILLE — A drug used to counteract opioid overdoses is to be made available at each of Clarke County’s four public schools in case a student or visitor ever needs it.
Naloxone currently is only available for emergency use at Clarke County High School as a result of an order from the Virginia Department of Health. The county school division plans to buy extra doses — at $75 each — for Johnson-Williams Middle School and D.G. Cooley and Boyce elementary schools, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board earlier this week.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 130 people across the United States die each day due to misusing opioids. Those drugs include heroin, which is illegal, and high-powered painkillers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine. Health officials consider opioid abuse to be a nationwide epidemic.
Narcan is the brand of naloxone used by the school division in the form of a nasal spray. It also comes in injection and intravenous forms.
So far, “we have not had a need to administer Narcan to an individual in any of our schools or at any of our school functions,” Bishop said after the meeting. But “with the opioid epidemic, we are choosing to be proactive in having Narcan on site in our buildings, just in the event that it would be needed.”
Prior to a state code change last year, only student resource officers could administer Narcan in schools. Bishop said school nurses now will be trained to administer the drug.
Following a discussion, the division’s School Health Advisory Board (SHAB) recently decided not to develop and implement a policy for dispensing Narcan because of the potential for liability issues, Bishop told the school board.
School bard member Jonathan Turkel agreed with the SHAB’s reasoning. He said implementing a policy could “muddy the waters” — cause confusion — in deciding if and when to use it.
The American Medical Association recommends calling 911 after administering naloxone and heeding the dispatcher’s advice for further helping the overdose victim. It also recommends administering naloxone again if the victim does not respond to the first dose within 2-3 minutes.
Naloxone is regarded as a prescription medicine. However, Virginia and many other states have passed laws making naloxone available as a standing order, enabling pharmacists to dispense it without requiring a prescription to be presented for a specific person, according to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
