BERRYVILLE — Five years from now, Clarke County residents may be able to have all of their human services needs handled in one location.
A five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) includes the construction or acquisition of a joint building for the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Lord Fairfax Health District's local office and possibly Northwestern Community Services. The latter currently doesn't have an office in the county.
The CIP estimates the building's construction cost at $1.5 million and recommends that funding be provided in fiscal 2026, the last year covered by the document.
It's the largest single expense listed in the plan, which the Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently adopted.
A study detailing office space needs for those agencies and an architectural design first must be done, according to the plan.
However, "we (the county) are budgeting at this point for a 10,000-square-foot building at (an estimated cost of) $150 per square foot," it mentions.
The CIP isn't a budget. Rather, it's a tool enabling county officials to prepare for expenses of $50,000 or more they anticipate having to pursue in the future.
Plumbing problems last December prompted the DSS to temporarily close its building on East Main Street in Berryville. Those problems included blocked sewer lines causing toilets to overflow with excrement.
Earlier in the year, the county's Board of Social Services told the supervisors in a letter that the building — which originally was a restaurant — “has many issues in terms of maintenance, which oftentimes make it a less than desirable work space and, in the past, an unhealthy work environment.”
Mold, ceiling leaks and inadequate space for staff are among those problems, board member and former Russell District supervisor Barbara Byrd said at the time.
Also in early 2019, heating problems forced the health department to temporarily close its building on North Buckmarsh Street in Berryville.
Supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District, said the agencies ultimately need "new space" and not necessarily a new building.
The social services board's letter asked the supervisors to let the agency move into D.G. Cooley Elementary School’s upper campus, which currently is closed because of an enrollment decline.
That couldn't be a permanent solution, County Administrator Chris Boies said in an interview this week, because Cooley eventually may need the space again if enrollment increases.
Boies said he knows of no other vacant building in Clarke County that could easily accommodate the DSS, let alone the health department and Northwestern, too.
The county owns the DSS building. If it sells the structure, proceeds could be used to cover construction — or acquisition — costs for another building, the CIP states.
Already, the county is setting aside money in a designated fund balance for the project, according to the plan.
