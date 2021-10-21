BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took the first step toward possibly getting a pedestrian bridge installed over Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) near the Appalachian Trial.
Following a motion by Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board voted unanimously to seek $50,000 from the state to study the potential of installing an "above-grade crossing."
The study would determine whether a pedestrian bridge is appropriate and, if so, what type of structure should be installed and where, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
The trail crosses the highway near its congested intersection with Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601).
"It's a dangerous place," said board Chairman David Weiss, noting that hikers of all ages — including children — cross the highway.
The money would come from a Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment technical assistance program for muiltimodal transportation planning outside urbanized areas. That type of planning involves projects leading to pedestrian-friendly road designs, connectivity for road and pedestrian networks, and preservation of natural areas, Boies said.
No local match would be required, he added.
Depending on its findings, the study could be used as the basis for requesting state and/or federal funds in the future to cover costs for building a pedestrian bridge, Boies said.
Nov. 1 is the deadline for the county to apply for the funds. Boies said the county will find out in early December whether it will receive any money. If it does, he predicted that the study can get started as soon as January.
Technical assistance would be provided by a general planning contractor chosen from a list of firms already vetted by the state, Boies said.
"They'll look at pedestrian movements from one side (of the highway) to the other" and other relevant issues, he said.
A stakeholders' group likely would be formed to help guide the study process, Boies added. The group would include representatives of entities having interest in trail-related issues, such as the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the National Park Service and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Also Tuesday, the supervisors heard their monthly report from VDOT.
Ed Carter, resident engineer at the department's regional office in Edinberg, said a traffic speed study will be conducted along Howellsville Road (Route 638) near Shenandoah River Lane due to complaints about accidents in the vicinity.
VDOT recently completed mowing along secondary roads and cleaned out various drain pipes along roads, Carter said. It plans to install some new pipes along Blue Ridge Mountain Road soon, he said.
A dead tree near the intersection of Westwood and Bungalow roads may be in VDOT's right of way, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said. Carter replied that he'll have a crew check it out.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said a resident asked him whether large trucks can be prohibited from traveling Senseny Road near Opequon Creek, at the Frederick County line. That section of the road is narrow and curvy.
"There's probably a slim-to-none chance of getting that road (section) restricted," Carter said, because it carries too many vehicles — about 20,000 per day.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, asked Carter to look into a report of high Johnson grass at the intersection of Va. 7 and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road). He said the grass is restricting the view of drivers trying to turn onto the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.