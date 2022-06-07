WINCHESTER — City Council's Finance Committee has recommended approval of Clarke County's request to continue using the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility for another five years.
Since 2008, Clarke County has paid a monthly fee so private haulers can empty the contents of residential and commercial septic tanks at the wastewater treatment plant at 3100 Berryville Pike. Clarke currently pays $2,664.81 per month for the service.
The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority oversees the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility, which is operated by the city of Winchester on behalf of the authority. It serves Winchester and Frederick County and treats over 6 million gallons of wastewater per day.
In 2008, when Clarke County first contracted to truck its septic tank waste to the Opequon facility, the contract had to be agreed to by the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, Winchester's City Council, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Frederick Water.
"Don't ask me why," Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said on Tuesday about the convoluted contract.
In order to approve Clarke County's five-year extension, those same five parties must approve it.
Winchester kicked off its portion of the approval process on Tuesday afternoon when the Finance Committee unanimously recommended that City Council endorse the agreement at a future meeting.
If council and the other four parties involved in the deal vote in favor of the extension, Clarke County will have use of the wastewater treatment facility until Dec. 31, 2026. According to documents submitted to the Finance Committee, Clarke officials have said they do not intend to seek another extension beyond that point.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
