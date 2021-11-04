Though the Clarke County football team currently sits No. 2 in the Virginia High School League Region 2B playoff ratings, Eagles coach Casey Childs said there’s a good chance Clarke County won’t stay in that position even with a win in its regular-season finale against Page County tonight.
Childs figures the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Strasburg and No. 4 Central will jump the Eagles. Clarke County has no control of the ratings at this point, but what the Eagles can do tonight is put a higher point total on the scoreboard than its Bull Run opponent, something the Eagles have done against every district opponent so far — including Strasburg and Central.
Clarke County (8-1, 5-0 Bull Run) shared the district title in 2019 and 2016 but can wrap up its first outright title in the Bull Run since the 2015 team that went to the Class 2 state championship game by defeating Page County (4-5, 1-4) at 7 p.m. tonight at Feltner Stadium.
“It’d be big for our kids, for our program, and for our community, for sure,” Childs said.
Clarke County is coming off a 14-0 shutout of Luray in which the Eagles gave up 172 yards. The Eagles are surrendering just 168.5 yards per game overall (118.8 rushing) and 7.1 points per game. Last week was Clarke County’s second shutout of the season.
The Eagles’ defense includes freshman linebacker Carson Chinn (74 tackles), defensive end Trace Mansfield (40 tackles) and defensive back Dain Booker (40 tackles, four interceptions).
“We’re emphasizing keeping where your eyes should be on defense,” Childs said. “We’ve been really good on defense all year. We’ve got some disciplined kids, and we ask them to do a lot of things with their eyes and pre-snap [reads].”
Page County is coming off a 34-12 loss to Strasburg. The Panthers are scoring 28.4 points per game and giving up 23.1.
“They’re huge,” Childs said. “They’re going to be really, really big up front.”
The Panthers rely mainly on the wishbone and are led by running back Blake Turpen.
“They’re going to try and get downhill on us,” Childs said. “They can move the ball offensively, for sure. We’ve got to be good again with our eye discipline and we’ve got to be good at the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. We can’t let those guys push us around with the size that they have. Their center and two guards are 280 to 300 pounds, maybe a little bit more.
“We’ve got some size, too, and we have some athletic kids. We’re going to have to use our athleticism up front as well to make sure that we’re taking care of the line of scrimmage. We have to make sure we line up correct, and when they do break the ‘bone, our second level guys need to know where they need to be, and who their key is, and what they’re doing.”
The Eagles recorded a season-low 157 yards last week. Childs gave a lot of credit to Luray.
“Luray is very physical and they’re very athletic,” Childs said. “They’re a good football team that got some kids back that did not play a couple weeks before.”
Clarke County (288.9 yards per game, 28.6 points per game) is led on offense by running back Kyler Darlington (150 carries, 997 yards, 11 TDs), quarterback Matthew Sipe (350 yards and three TDs rushing; 171 yards and three TDs and three INTs passing) and running back Cordell Broy (293 yards and five TDs rushing).
“[Page County’s] defense is really big, so we’re going to have to play low, we’re going to have to get off the football, we’re going to have to move our feet on contact,” Childs said. “If you just try and stalemate 280, 300 pounds, that’s going to be hard to move.”
