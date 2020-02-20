BERRYVILLE — Personal property taxes have become a pain for the Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue's Office to collect.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the hiring of an additional worker in hopes it will reduce current employees' stress and frustration, ultimately improving service to customers.
Taxes on motor vehicles comprise the vast majority of personal property collections, which totaled $4,730,116 in fiscal 2019, down from $4,807,321 in the previous year.
The county's budget proposal for the new financial year that will start July 1 maintains the personal property tax rate of $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. State revenue that the county receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act reduces amounts that vehicle owners actually have to pay.
Personal property taxes are collected twice a year, in June and December. Bills are prorated, if necessary, to reflect changes in a taxpayer's account occurring within the calendar year. For instance, if someone owns a Honda from Jan. 1 through June 30 and then trades it for a Toyota, the person will pay 50% of the total yearly amount of taxes due on each vehicle. If someone moves into or out of the county, the person will owe taxes only for the portion of the year that he or she lived in the county.
Assessing and collecting personal property taxes is challenging, according to County Administrator Chris Boies, due to the number of vehicles changing ownership each month, changes in vehicle values, the state's personal property tax relief system and the availability of timely and accurate data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
"These complications have made it difficult to produce clear and understandable tax bills ... especially when multiple vehicles are owned by an individual," Boies wrote in a report to the supervisors.
Amid the complications, with the revenue commissioner's office handling up to 200 vehicle changes per week, employees are frustrated because it takes them longer to process the changes, he wrote.
Furthermore, bills that taxpayers receive from the county are confusing, he added.
The commissioner's office has three employees: Commissioner Donna Peake and two deputy commissioners.
It can be frustrating for employees, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said, when they are working on a complicated account and have to stop to handle another customer's needs.
Following a motion from Catlett, the supervisors voted unanimously to transfer $10,000 from a personnel contingency line-item to hire an extra part-time employee for the rest of the current budget year. They also requested that the fiscal 2021 budget include $29,000 to cover the position in the coming year.
The new employee only will help with processing bills. He or she will not have to answer the phone or meet with customers, officials said.
If the work flow in the commissioner's office becomes slow enough that the employee is not needed on a particular day, he or she may be temporarily assigned to help out in the treasurer's office, Boies said.
For that reason, the employee will report to him instead of the commissioner. That will keep oversight of the position from becoming "a football" between those offices, said county Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge.
In addition, the county's information technology department was instructed to buy a customized personal property tax bill program for the commissioner's office. That is estimated to cost as much as $5,000 to $6,000.
Those things will be "good to try for a year at low cost" to see if they improve the situation in the commissioner's office and understanding of bills, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, the board's Buckmarsh District representative.
If not, more substantive changes in the office's operations might be needed. Possibilities mentioned include converting to a once-a-year billing cycle, discontinuing prorated bills and/or closing the office for a half-day at least once a week so employees can focus solely on processing bills without being interrupted.
But some of those options could create new problems while rectifying others, Boies' report shows. For example, once-a-year collections could put hardships on taxpayers who cannot afford to pay larger bills all at once. And research that officials have done shows eliminating prorated bills could cost the county as much as $300,000 in revenue annually in lost revenue on newer vehicles.
Prorating personal property tax bills is not standard practice statewide. Only 34 of 95 counties, 23 of 38 independent cities and 14 out of 109 towns prorate. Berryville is one of the towns that does, according to Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs.
"I want to keep prorations," Peake said during a recent meeting of the supervisors' finance committee. "It's the most fair" way to tax.
Officials hope to be able to hire the employee by March.
