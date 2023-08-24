Since starting its football program in 2015, Rock Ridge has had a rough go of it — the Class 4 Phoenix are still searching for their first winning season.
Rock Ridge is coming off its best-ever season in 2022, however. The Phoenix went 4-6 and closed out the year with competitive defeats against Region 3B finalist Warren County (33-26) and Class 4 Lightridge (35-34), two teams that Clarke County beat in Week 1 (40-7 over Warren County) and in Week 6 (21-7 over Lightridge).
Now Rock Ridge and Class 2 Clarke County will open the 2023 season by playing each other for the first time in their histories at 7 p.m. on Friday at Feltner Stadium. The contest will also serve as the Hall of Fame game for Clarke County.
The Phoenix are operating under a new head coach this year in Alex Urquhart. Eagles head coach Casey Childs said Rock Ridge runs a spread offense.
“Their receivers are very athletic,” Childs said. “They’re very long and have great speed at the skill positions. They like to throw it. They’re impressive to watch when they get the ball in space, so we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure we limit those opportunities. We’ve got to be good in the open field. A lot of their stuff is quick game. A lot of bubbles and quick-slip screens.
“When they do run it, they’re trying to run outside zone and some [run-pass option] stuff, and quarterback sweeps.”
Clarke County’s defense is led by junior linebacker Carson Chinn (128 tackles), senior defensive linemen Alofi Sake (87 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Matthew Tapscott (79 tackles), and defensive back Will Booker (55 tackles, eight pass breakups). The Eagles surrendered only 17.2 points per game last year.
Childs said Rock Ridge has some big players up front, with the Eagles having a size advantage in some areas but not across the board.
“We’ve got a couple of kids that can move on our offensive and defensive lines,” Childs said. “Those kids are going to have to use their athleticism and their movement to negate any size differences they have on us.”
Rock Ridge surrendered 31.4 points per game last year. The Eagles will attack the Phoenix defense with an offensive backfield that will include junior quarterback Tanner Sipe (28 carries, 169 yards, 6.0 average, one TD; 6 of 12 for 140 yards and one interception last year), senior running back Will Booker (58 carries, 256 yards, 4.4 average, five TDs; nine catches, 185 yards, 20.6 average, two TDs), junior running back Wyatt Palmer (47 carries, 246 yards, 5.2 average) and senior wing back Carson Rutherford (32 carries, 259 yards, 8.1 average, two TDs).
“If we can maintain the line of scrimmage on offense and grind things out, we’ve got a really good chance [of success],” Childs said.
