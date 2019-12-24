BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has received state accreditation for the third time.
Keith Hartman, a representative of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC), presented Sheriff Tony Roper an accreditation certificate during a recent Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The accreditation is effective for four years before the sheriff’s office must undergo the commission’s reaccreditation process again.
Only about 100 of the approximately 340 local and state law-enforcement agencies across Virginia are accredited, according to the commission’s website and U.S. Bureau of Justice statistics.
Being unaccredited doesn’t mean that a law-enforcement agency is lax in its efforts to enforce laws and protect the public. However, accreditation proves that an agency and its employees are professional and have high standards.
“It shows a commitment to law-enforcement excellence,” said Hartman, police chief in Buena Vista.
The VLEPSC is a component of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. It’s comprised of representatives from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
As part of its accreditation process, the operations of a police department or sheriff’s office are scrupulously reviewed by members of those organizations.
Accreditation means being in compliance with roughly 190 professional standards for policies and procedures, Hartman said. Agencies must prove they are not just in compliance now, but have been for at least several years, he said.
“They don’t just take your word that you’re meeting standards,” Roper said. “You have to provide proof.”
Providing proof means allowing VLEPSC representatives to inspect all records and reports, he said.
“It’s extensive and intensive,” said Roper. “It’s a pretty grueling thing when you have people looking at the entire operations of the shop.”
Not only can accreditation help instill public confidence in the sheriff’s office, but it also can reduce the potential for liability if a problem involving a criminal suspect or jail inmate occurs in the future, Hartman said.
Including emergency dispatchers, the sheriff’s office has about 40 employees. They are the ones ultimately responsible for the reaccreditation, Roper said.
“My staff does all the hard work,” he said. “These guys (and women) work incredibly hard.”
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss told Roper that the board is “very proud of the sheriff’s office and all the hard work you do.”
The sheriff’s office first was accredited in 2011.
Among other area law-enforcement agencies, the Winchester Police Department, the Winchester Sheriff’s Office and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office all are accredited. The Berryville Police Department is working on obtaining accreditation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.