BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors he takes his oath to uphold state and federal laws “very, very seriously,” so whatever the laws are, he will enforce them.
Roper made that vow immediately before the county’s Board of Supervisors, in a unanimous vote on Monday, adopted a resolution against proposed state gun control measures which opponents say go against their constitutional rights. Those measures include universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and so-called “red flag laws” allowing police to temporarily take guns away from people who they believe could endanger themselves or others.
He also said he’s “100% in favor” of people being able to own guns “to take are of themselves.”
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the county’s Buckmarsh District, said he already was aware of Roper’s feelings. As a result, he didn’t want the resolution to go against how the sheriff plans to uphold the law.
More than 100 localities across the state have adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions in recent weeks stating they will not enforce laws they deem unconstitutional. Clarke’s resolution, on the other hand, encourages the General Assembly to work within the bounds of the U.S. and state constitutions, Weiss said. The supervisors consulted the county’s part-time attorney in preparing the document after numerous county residents spoke at two Dec. 17 meetings in opposition to the proposed gun control legislation.
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.
In response to the wave of resolutions, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring recently said localities cannot legally decide to let specific laws go unenforced.
Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel said she voted for the resolution “after weeks of contemplation” on the issue.
She voiced concern about controversy the issue has generated statewide.
“Law-abiding citizens have the right to own the firearms they want,” Daniel said, adding she doesn’t have a problem with that.
However, Daniel said she believes there have been “intentional manipulations of Virginians” by “people wanting to make a quick buck” by spreading misinformation about the proposed legislation.
In the process, she said, “our electorate is being intentionally divided” and people with different opinions are “turning on each other” without taking time to listen to reasons behind their viewpoints.
Many of the bills will die in the committee stage, while others will be significantly amended before they become law, she predicted.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun County, was among opponents to the legislation who addressed the supervisors on Dec. 17. On Friday, he announced that he had sent Gov. Ralph Northam a letter asking him to “deescalate” tensions “by reassuring Virginians ... that there will be no orders made to the National Guard or law enforcement to confiscate firearms” from the public at large.
Virginia Guardsmen and their families already are receiving threats, LaRock told Northam in the letter.
“Without knowing the ultimate disposition of the legislation,” LaRock wrote, “I can only reassure those concerned that it would not benefit the safety and security of our commonwealth to have State Police or Virginia Guardsmen actively enforce new gun laws, as such a scenario could have the potential to place neighbor against neighbor in possibly violent confrontations, a scenario I hope you and I agree would be totally unacceptable.”
(8) comments
Sad that radical right ideology rhetoric has turned on the sheriff for voicing his legal duty. Supporting the law is not absurd but the extreme views of those who promote lawlessness is absurd. Voters have spoken in electing state representatives. That is the state’s and nation’s Constitutional process.
Saying "he is doing right by upholding the law" is the same as saying The SS were right in doing the things they did because they were following Germanys law at that time. Just because something is "The Law" doesnt make it right. If law is unjust, you have a duty to go against it!
Are you paying attention yet Virginia? All of this turmoil because DEMOCRATS, backed by out of state money from Michael Bloomberg, decided to take away the 2nd Amendment rights of Virginians. In one way, I'd like to say "Thank you" to democrats for showing who you really are, but look at the turmoil you have caused with this and other bills. Gun restrictions. Birth until abortion. Revamping the voting process to give more power to cities. And since Virginia has a balanced budget law, you KNOW taxes are going up to pay for all of this.
As for the High Sheriff of Clarke, he has apparently forgotten his oath to the Constitution and either needs to be recalled or voted out in the next election, which unfortunately, is four years away for him.
Only 32% of Republicans bothered to vote this past election. Remember where people like Sheriff Roper stood on this issue Virginia and for Gods sake, get out and vote in 2022. Don't let this state become California
Clarke County, it's time to recall your Sheriff! Start the petition now!
Recalling a sheriff because he vows to support the law is not logical.
Tony Roper doesn't deserve this kind of rhetoric.
If he doesn’t deserve it maybe he should uphold the Virginia constitution and the United States Constitution rather than being a fanboy of the governor. He paints a pretty picture yet he still a liberal loving POS.
don, i think logic jumped ship quite some time ago. imagine a sheriff vowing to uphold the law...absurd right??
Glad you think constitutional freedoms are absurd. Typical liberal democrat attitude.
