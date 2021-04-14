BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office will receive a state grant to cover half the cost of buying body cameras for its deputies.
Initially, the sheriff’s office must pay the full cost of $28,092. Then the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services will provide a reimbursement for $14,046, according to Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
Monday morning, Sumption told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that the grant was approved.
Law-enforcement officers wear body cameras to show courts and other relevant parties what transpires during arrests and responses to criminal incidents.
Unlike sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County and police officers in Berryville and Winchester, deputies in Clarke County currently don’t wear body cameras, although they have cameras in their patrol vehicles.
Earlier this year, Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper told the supervisors he wasn’t fond of using body cameras. He said he believes “there’s just so much conversation law enforcement has (with people) that doesn’t need to be recorded.” He cited, as an example, discussions about a person’s well-being.
Yet body cameras are becoming more common, and often “people feel better” when what police say and do — and vice versa — can be proven, Roper said.
Basically, the Sheriff’s Office decided to pursue buying body cameras to be ahead of any potential future legislation that would require law-enforcement agencies to use them.
The grant will enable Roper and Sumption to “implement a program ... to adhere to the Code of Virginia when recordings are required and to become more transparent to our (county’s) citizens and visitors ...,” the application reads.
Nineteen cameras will be purchased and “issued to all uniform staff that is responsible for responding to calls for service,” Sumption wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Wednesday.
No deputies have voiced concerns about using the cameras since the grant application was submitted, he wrote.
Sumption said he hopes the Sheriff’s Office can start using the cameras by the end of June. But it will depend on how soon the manufacturer can provide them, he said.
Video from the cameras will be kept on file for at least a year, he added.
The manufacturer suggests replacing the cameras every five years as technology evolves, but they can be used longer, Sumption said, replying to a question from Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Following standard procedures for handling financial matters, the supervisors will consider accepting the grant and allocating the local funds needed to buy the cameras during their regular monthly meeting next Tuesday. It’s all but certain they will OK the transactions, being that no objections were voiced during Monday’s work session.
Log In
