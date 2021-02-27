BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a state grant to help buy body cameras for its field deputies.
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) would provide $12,000. The Sheriff’s Office would put forth an equal amount from its current budget for a total allocation of $24,000, according to Sheriff Tony Roper.
Berryville Police Department officers have the cameras. Yet none of the 18 deputies at the sheriff’s office have them.
The devices are used to show courts and other pertinent parties what transpired between police and people they encounter during arrests and responses to criminal incidents. They are becoming increasingly common in law enforcement.
“I’m not a fan of these damn things,” Roper recently admitted to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee.
Asked by The Winchester Star to elaborate on Wednesday, he said he believes “there’s just so much conversation law enforcement has (with people) that doesn’t need to be recorded.” Discussions about personal well-being issues is an example he mentioned.
Officers can turn their cameras on and off as they deem necessary. However, in a situation that suddenly turns violent or when a conversation with someone abruptly gets heated, an officer can forget to turn on his camera. Questions then can arise as to what actually happened during an incident and why the officer didn’t resume recording, Roper said.
But “the times are getting to the point that we’re going to have to have them (on sheriff’s deputies) to provide services that people expect,” he said.
In their interactions with police, “lots of folks want to be recorded all the time,” Roper continued. “People feel better” when what is said and done can be proven.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office, said the law requires police interrogation of juveniles to be recorded.
As far as Roper knows, though, no legislation requiring law-enforcement agencies in Virginia to use body cameras is being considered by the General Assembly.
“But I wouldn’t be surprised if in the very near future” a bill is introduced, Roper said.
By applying for the grant, he’s just trying to be prepared.
“I always try to put myself in a worst-case scenario,” he said, in terms of anticipating future needs of the Sheriff’s Office.
Roper envisions the DCJS grant would enable the office to buy 18 cameras — enough for each deputy.
Yet not every deputy would need one, he said, because only 13 or 14 are “in the field” doing routine patrols. The remaining ones could be kept in storage in case any put into use are found to be faulty, he told the supervisors.
He anticipates finding out in April whether the grant is approved.
