BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has started the process of hiring a successor to County Administrator David Ash.
Ash, 67, has been the county’s highest appointed official for roughly 30 years. He announced in January that he plans to retire later this year or early next year.
The board spent about 60 days preparing a job description. Chairman David Weiss said supervisors took into account not only what characteristics they think the next county administrator should have, but also the qualities that county employees and constitutional officers have told them they want to see in whoever is hired.
“We’re open to a variety of experience levels,” Weiss said. “We’re open to any candidates who think they can help Clarke County ... maintain the quality of life we have achieved here.”
Overall, though, “we’re looking for a person with good leadership skills and good organizational skills who works well with the public,” he said.
Advertisements for the job have been posted.
A posting on the employment page of the county’s website lists numerous responsibilities of the county administrator. Among them are being the county’s chief administrative officer, overseeing day-to-day operations and finances, identifying county needs and developing strategies to meet those needs, carrying out policies in compliance with regulations, preparing the county’s annual budget, keeping the supervisors up-to-date on important issues and regularly meeting with department heads and constitutional officers to discuss issues.
In addition, the administrator must provide oversight of financial matters involving both the county and its school division, oversee personnel matters, serve as emergency services coordinator in times of crisis, be the county’s liaison to other governmental entities and serve as the main point of contact for citizens seeking information or who have concerns about county government, the job listing shows.
A master’s degree is preferred, but applicants must at least have a bachelor’s degree in a field such as public administration or business administration. They also must have government administration experience with increasing amounts of responsibility.
If the person hired doesn’t live in Clarke County, he or she must establish residency within a year after the employment contract takes effect, the job listing says.
Salary will be based on a person’s qualifications and experience. Ash currently earns an annual salary of about $154,000.
Applications can be mailed to Weiss at P.O. Box 349, Berryville 22611 or emailed to dweiss@clarkecounty.gov.
A first review of applicants will start around Aug. 1.
“We hope to hire someone by the fall,” Weiss said.
Although a start date has not been determined, Weiss said he hopes the new administrator and Ash can work together for at least 30 days before Ash retires.
Mary Beth Price, a retired county administrator from Shenandoah County, is helping Clarke County coordinate the recruitment effort. Ash said Price will be paid $60 per hour for her time. It has not been determined how many hours she will work.
Ash, who originally is from the Charleston, W.Va., area, has been Clarke County’s administrator since 1991.
