WINCHESTER — About 40 fifth-grade students at Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools watched a helicopter land and take off just outside D.G. Cooley this week.
Wednesday’s lesson in flight was for students in the after school Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM+) Academy, which launched this school year.The STEM+ Academy is targeted to students who are low achieving in academics but have high potential. Some students are also on free or reduced lunch plans.
All the STEM+ Academy students had the chance to climb through the helicopter.
Carolyn Trent, a flight nurse with PHI Air Medical, was one of the crew members with the hospital helicopter. Trent works out of Front Royal and serves six bases in the area. PHI Air Medical is a national healthcare flight transportation service that serves 70 bases with about 70 helicopters in the country and transports about 30,000 patients a year.
Before the helicopter landed, Trent visited with the STEM+ Academy students and told them about the science and medical side of working for PHI Air Medical.
“There’s a lot of physics and science that goes into making this helicopter even work in the first place, and there’s a lot of medical stuff that’s happening in the back,” she said.
Trent showed students the oxygen tanks medical professionals must bring with them on flights transporting patients. She also showed them two bagged units of “O” blood type, which must be switched out every 24 hours. She also pulled out the stretcher that patients are carried on. When the stretcher comes to the helicopter, the patient is put on a plastic tray.
“This tray doesn’t have wheels so we have to be short to fit in here, but we have to be strong like an ant to be able to pick people up and put them on this tray,” Trent told students.
Following the helicopter lesson, Boyce Elementary fifth-grader Emilie Upperman, 11, said she was inspired to possibly pursue a career as a medical helicopter pilot.
“I learned that it’s really hard to drive as a pilot, so it’s going to be a lot of school,” Emilie said, adding that she’s willing to take on more schooling if that’s what the job calls for. She wants to be a medical helicopter pilot so she can help people.
The STEM+ Academy is made possible through a $20,000 grant provided to the Clarke County Education Foundation from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Beth Williams, executive director of the Clarke County Education Foundation, said she’s still looking for funding to continue the STEM+ Academy program in the future.
“We’re not going to let this program end,” Williams said.
