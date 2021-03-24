BERRYVILLE — A rash of COVID-19 cases at Clarke County High School is prompting educators to urge students to protect themselves.
Nineteen cases have been confirmed among CCHS students since March 11. As of Tuesday, only two were known to still be positive, according to county school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Officials have determined that student gatherings off campus are to blame for the outbreak, Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
At Monday night’s Clarke County School Board meeting, he said, “To our knowledge, we still have no school day transmission” of COVID-19 within the county’s four public schools.
So “the health department is not counting this as a school outbreak,” Bishop said, but rather “a community outbreak.”
A total of 868 people in Clarke County have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point since the pandemic was declared a little more than a year ago, according to a Virginia Department of Health website. That’s roughly 6% of the county’s population of approximately 14,000, based on the 2010 Census.
Among county residents who have contracted COVID, 38 have been hospitalized and 18 have died, the state website showed on Tuesday.
Bishop said he consulted with Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, about whether the high school should temporarily close due to its outbreak. It was decided to keep the school open, he said, because if students weren’t in classes, they could still be around other people.
On March 11, CCHS suspended athletic practices and games. Its cross country team started practicing again four days later, but other sports didn’t resume until Monday.
Two varsity football games canceled during the suspensions will not be made up, Bishop said.
Sixty-four students who were considered close contacts of COVID-positive pupils have been quarantined since March 11, said Bishop. In contact tracing, school nurses have discussed with families the parameters for quarantining and when students can return to school, he said.
“We probably overquarantined” out of an abundance of caution, he told the School Board.
Currently, one student at Johnson-Williams Middle School and one at Boyce Elementary School are confirmed to have COVID-19, Bishop said.
“There is no evidence that either of these cases was related to school transmission,” he stated in the email to The Star. “We also have several students who are currently quarantined due to contact with a COVID-positive person outside of the school day.”
D.G. Cooley Elementary School has no confirmed cases right now.
Coronavirus mitigation practices at each school are based on recommendations of the state health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the superintendent said. For instance, students and employees are required to wear masks in buildings. Frequent hand-washing is encouraged, and sanitizing stations are available. Social distancing is required.
“Everything possible is being done” to keep students safe, said School Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
On March 12, Bishop sent a letter to families detailing the high school’s coronavirus situation.
Also, “we have been working continuously to educate and remind our students about how the virus spreads,” said Bishop.
He acknowledged that “people, including our students, are suffering from COVID fatigue and just want a return to normal.”
Singh-Smith said that since the CCHS outbreak, “finger-pointing” has occurred among both parents and students.
That must stop immediately, officials indicated.
“We have to learn to deal with this or students are never going to have a normal experience again,” Bishop said.
“Be mindful that what you choose to do will have an impact on others,” said Singh-Smith.
“We need your help,” board member Jonathan Turkel said, addressing all county residents. “Our community needs to do a big part in making sure we can educate our kids.”
“I ask families to hang in there,” added board member Chip Schutte. As fewer cases are reported, and more people get vaccinations, “the finish line is in sight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.