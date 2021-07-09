BERRYVILLE — A music festival Saturday is intended to bring people together for a day of fun.
The Clarke Summer Jam is set for noon-11 p.m. at the Clarke County Fairgrounds on West Main Street near Berryville. Its theme is “Love, Peace and Togetherness.”
County resident Daniel Nelson said the idea for the festival came to him while people were isolating themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many folks, including himself, spent time reflecting on their lives and the status of humankind.
“It seemed to me the country was falling apart,” Nelson said, in terms of people being able to develop and maintain relationships.
He wanted to do something to bring people together again.
The festival is designed so “all people can enjoy and get something out of it,” Nelson said.
“We should celebrate each other’s diversity,” he said. At the festival, “I hope people will realize how much we have in common” despite differences in matters such as race and politics.
Groups to perform include Train Wreck, Souled Out and iRon Lion and the Knotty Lionz Band. A live deejay will be at the festival, and Clarke County’s own Bryan Shepherd will round out the day’s performances.
Along with music, activities and attractions will include arts, crafts and food vendors, cornhole games and a beer garden.
Nelson is striving to create a memorable event. When people make memories together, they bond, he said.
He remembers associating with people from all walks of life while growing up in Clarke County.
“We got along,” Nelson said. “I want that to continue among the younger generations.”
“I believe Clarke County is a united community on certain levels...but there’s room to come together and grow,” he continued.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Grandstand seats are $10, and “VIP Gold Circle” admission — closer to the stage — are $20.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Clarke County Animal Shelter. The rest will go toward expenses to organize the festival, according to Nelson.
Nalls Farm Market, Berryville Auto Parts and Mario’s Pizza are sponsoring the Clarke Summer Jam.
Nelson expressed gratitude to the sponsors and the many volunteers who are helping him host the festival.
“I couldn’t do this by myself,” he said.
