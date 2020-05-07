BERRYVILLE — The four applicants being considered to temporarily fill the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors believe that controlling growth and keeping the rural character is important to the county remaining a unique destination and place to live.
Ralph Ambrosio, Matthew Bass, Thomas McFillen and Thomas Parker Jr. are seeking the seat recently vacated by Mary Daniel after she was appointed as a judge for the 26th Judicial District. Daniel, who was elected to a second four-year term in November, had to resign from the board to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
The applicants are undergoing private interviews with the supervisors, who on Monday plan to select one of them for the temporary appointment. Whoever is chosen will serve until a special election to fill the seat on a permanent basis is held on Nov. 3.
Ralph Ambrosio
Ambrosio, of East Main Street, has lived in the county for about 25 years. He previously lived in Leesburg, a town of roughly 50,000 residents in neighboring Loudoun County that has grown fast as a suburb of Washington, D.C.
“There’s a world of difference,” Ambrosio said, between how Leesburg was in the early 1990s and how it is now. “The county went crazy due to what I consider the (Loudoun) supervisors’ poor management” of economic growth, he said.
Tremendous growth also has occurred in other places near Clarke County, including Frederick County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, he pointed out.
“Overall, I think the (Clarke) supervisors, since I’ve been in the county, have done a good job” of controlling growth, he continued. “Clarke County has stayed pretty static. I pretty much want things to stay ... rural and agricultural.”
Ambrosio, whose background is in construction and engineering, said he has periodically thought about running for either the board of supervisors or Berryville Town Council.
The temporary appointment would be “a good opportunity ... to participate in county politics” and find out whether becoming an elected official is something he actually wants to do, he said.
“I’m a pretty good listener. I have pretty good analytical skills .. and problem-solving skills,” Ambrosio said, specifying personal traits he believes would make him an effective supervisor.
He is on the board of the Clarke County Ruritan Club, and he has coached and refereed soccer, he mentioned.
Matthew Bass
Clarke County has controlled growth by enacting “smart growth” practices, such as sliding-scale zoning, said Bass, who lives on Rice Street.
“My goal is to protect and nurture the county and the town” as they currently are, he said.
Bass has served on the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) since 2016. That year, he ran for the Ward 3 seat on Berryville Town Council but lost to current Councilwoman Erecka Gibson. He has maintained an interest in local politics, he said.
“I keep my ear to the pulse of the area and hear what people are saying” about local issues, Bass said.
He believes skills he has gained as a lawyer will enable him to serve the public well. For instance, he said he is able to analyze issues and take into account how they affect people.
With his negotiating experience, “I can find common ground (with other supervisors) and be able to work through problems” with them, he said.
Bass observed that the Board of Supervisors has been “relatively drama free” in recent years whereas the town council has “struggled with combative viewpoints.”
He wants to help the supervisors continue with their “admirable traits and practices,” he added.
Thomas McFillen
“The supervisors have a very straightforward plan” for keeping Clarke County predominantly rural while allowing some economic growth, said McFillen, of Rosemont Circle.
Over time, however, the county — like everywhere else — will undergo changes, he said. He wants to help the county guide those changes for the benefit of all residents and ensure the county continues having quality schools and emergency services, he continued.
Berryville not only is the county’s seat but also its largest town. Because their economies are so intertwined, “our county doesn’t exist without Berryville, and Berryville doesn’t exist without the county,” McFillen observed. Therefore, county and town officials must have a close working relationship, he said.
A construction manager who is transitioning into retirement, McFillen served more than 15 years on the Clarke County Planning Commission. He was a founding member of the county’s easement authority and a past BADA member, and he currently is on the board of equalization. He ran for the Berryville District supervisors seat in the election four years ago but lost to Daniel.
“Frankly, I have time to devote to” serving as a supervisor now, he said, explaining why he applied for Daniel’s vacated seat.
McFillen said he is fair and open-minded and has a diverse thought process. He said he listens to all sides when forming opinions on issues.
Still, he is not afraid to voice opinions contrary to others’ and make hard decisions, as long as he believes those decisions are in the best interests of everyone, not just some people, he emphasized.
“I think I can fairly represent all the constituents” of the board, not just those in the Berryville District, McFillen said. “Their voices will be heard.”
Thomas Parker Jr.
Parker, of Isaac Court, works in the administrative division of Loudoun County’s government. But he and his wife grew up in Clarke County and continue living there because “we enjoy the smaller community and the relationships everyone has here,” he said.
From 2016 to 2018, Parker served on the Clarke County School Board as its Russell District representative. He had to vacate the seat when he and his family moved within the county but outside the district, he said.
Becoming a supervisor would be “a way to give service to the community,” Parker said.
He has not yet formed ideas on how to handle county issues, he said.
Nevertheless, “I’m pleased with how things are running now” in the county, he said, adding that the supervisors work well together for the public’s benefit.
Parker said he has not yet decided whether he will run for the Berryville District seat on Nov. 3. Bass indicated he intends to run, but he said that if he is not appointed to the seat temporarily, he will reassess his plans. McFillen said he aims to run.
Ambrosio said whether he runs will “depend on who the board of supervisors decides” to appoint. He said he would not run against McFillen.
“He’s a great guy and very capable” of being an elected supervisor, Ambrosio said.
The supervisors received applications from two other people for Daniel’s vacated seat. They withdrew from consideration.
