BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is providing Clarke County a $33,498 grant to complete a book about the county's history as seen through architecture.
Maral Kalbian, the county's architectural historian, is writing the book.
The DHR is providing the county $26,005 in funding it received from the federal government. A local match of $7,493 is required. Of that match, $2,500 is coming from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, $1,500 is coming from The Clermont Foundation, another $1,500 is coming from the Clarke County Historical Association and $1,993 represents in-kind expenses.
In a unanimous vote, the supervisors earlier this week approved a budget amendment enabling the grant to be accepted and the local funds to be spent.
Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, thanked Clermont and the historical association for their contributions.
Various grants have been received toward the project. Among them was $14,140 awarded by the DHR last year to use toward developing the book's text and design.
The latest grant covers the final phase. That includes categorizing and completing descriptions of properties, completing the final manuscript and laying out the book for publication and printing, a document shows.
According to Kalbian, most historical research done on architecture in the county over the years has been targeted toward preservationists and history experts, so it's included a lot of technical language. The new book is intended to combine all of the information into one resource using language that the average person can understand.
Kalbian hopes the book will spur people to do more research into properties and architecture. She also hopes schools will use the book to help teach students about local history, as well as that people elsewhere who read it are persuaded to come to Clarke County and see its buildings and architecture for themselves.
"It will be nice to see the book when it comes out" for sale, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Kalbian said she anticipates completing the book by the end of next July.
The book probably will be sold through the historical association and at some local stores, said county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teeter. She estimated it will cost about $50 per copy.
In another matter, the supervisors approved transferring $7,343 into the county's capital projects fund to install a new fresh air system at the 911 emergency communications center. The money comes from federal funds the county received toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 911 center suffers from poor indoor air circulation, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Poor air circulation indoors can make people feel uncomfortable and, over a long period, contribute to health problems, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website shows.
The supervisors made the following appointments:
• Eric Voekel will fill an unexpired term on the county's Parks & Recreation Advisory Board that expires at the end of 2022. He will be the at-large member.
• Susan Merriman will fill an unexpired term on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board that expires at the end of 2023. She will represent the White Post District.
• Sam Conrad, Debbie Norman, Tupper Dorsey, Tait North Simmons, Phillip Shenk, Donna Peake, Bev McKay and Shawna Hartsook will all serve on the Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee. Their terms will expire in mid-July of 2027.
• Diane Harrison will serve a new four-year term on the Fire & EMS Commission ending in August 2025.
• Brian Conrad and Van Armacost will serve on the Fire & EMS Commission through next August. Conrad will represent the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., and Armacost will represent the John H. Enders Fire Co. & Rescue Squad.
Applications for seats on the county's revived Litter Committee are continuing to be accepted, Boies said. Nobody is on the committee so far.
