BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has accepted the county Monument Committee’s recommendations for resolving what to do with a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse in downtown Berryville.
The 122-year-old structure lists the names of residents who died while fighting in the Civil War for the Confederacy. It’s topped with a statue depicting an unnamed and unarmed soldier.
The committee’s recommendation is that the monument shouldn’t be moved because that might be perceived as an effort to erase history. Instead, efforts should be made to uncover and share more of Clarke County’s history. Of particular interest is African American history, which largely has been ignored and should be explored, documented and shared, according to Chairman John Staelin.
The supervisors charged the committee with developing recommendations that “will have broad community support and move the community forward in a united manner.”
“We took it seriously,” Staelin told the supervisors Tuesday night. “We’re trying to make sure all sides of the story are told.”
However, “time will tell if we accomplish those goals,” he said.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass described the recommendations as “realistic options.”
“Job well done,” board Chairman David Weiss replied after Staelin presented the recommendations and ideas for implementing them.
“This board is committed to working together” to find ways to act upon the recommendations, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. Board members will start the process during a work session in either April or May, he said.
The committee’s recommendations, as Staelin presented them:
• The courthouse green should be an area dedicated to both memorials and education.
Initially, Staelin said, any new memorials installed there should focus on remembering Clarke residents who either fought for or supported the Union. That way, the African American community’s war efforts can be recognized and a more complete story of the war can be presented, he said.
A link should be established between the green, the Clarke County Historical Association Museum and the Josephine School Community Museum, Staelin said. The former school, built in the late 1800s, educated Black students before integration.
Long term, Staelin said, the county may want to add memorials to Clarke County residents and/or events from other historical eras.
• The current Confederate monument should stay. Contextual signs explaining the monument’s relation to history should be added.
Staelin said small signs with QR codes may be the most attractive and versatile. The codes enable people to get readouts of messages on their smartphones without the text having to be printed on the signs.
Historians, students and others in the community could help to create the signs and their messages, said Staelin.
• An additional monument should be installed to recognize one or more African Americans who fought with, or otherwise helped, Union troops. The new monument should have equal visual impact with the Confederate monument.
Thomas Laws, a slave who provided information on Confederate troop movements to Union forces, is one potential person mentioned for honoring.
Recognizing more than 90 African Americans from the county who served with the Union is possible, too.
“They are the most frequently mentioned group” for honoring, Staelin said.
He said, though, more investigation can be done into who should be recognized.
Staelin put forth the idea of holding a competition among local artists to design a new monument. Contextual signs also would be needed for that monument, he said.
• Naming of one or more of the courthouse buildings should be considered.
When visiting the courthouse, Staelin said, county residents would be able to walk by a Confederate monument and then into a building named after an African American.
Judges would have to agree on any naming, he said.
• The supervisors should strive to gain ownership of the Confederate monument.
Minor maintenance improvements are needed to the monument, Staelin said, noting its dry-laid stone base is visible.
Also, he said, the structure should be covered by an insurance policy in case it’s ever damaged.
• Grants and private contributions should be used to the maximum extent to fund the recommendations.
“People have mentioned to me they’re willing to donate” to the project, said Staelin, a former Millwood District supervisor. He envisions the bulk of whatever money is needed will have to come from non-county sources, he added.
If residents and the county work together, Weiss said, “we can create something special and meaningful in that green.”
Prudential action/inaction on the whole, though the existing war memorial provides all the contextualization necessary and appropriate. Any interpretive effort in today's perpetually outraged climate, would undoubtedly be hyper-biased and misleading.
