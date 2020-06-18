BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted grants enabling the sheriff’s office to station a deputy at D.G. Cooley Elementary School and continue having one at Boyce Elementary School.
All four county schools will have resource officers when the 2020-21 academic year starts. That is set for August, if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t force classes to be postponed.
Total compensation, including salary and benefits, is expected to be $54,609 for the Cooley deputy and $69,023 for the Boyce deputy.
Plans are to transfer a current deputy into the Cooley job and then hire a new “road deputy.” The Boyce officer is to be paid more because he has more law-enforcement experience than the Cooley officer, according to Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded the sheriff’s office a $23,323 grant toward the Cooley deputy plus a $29,480 grant toward the Boyce deputy.
The county’s recently-adopted budget for fiscal 2021, which will start July 1, funds the Boyce officer’s position in its entirety.
“We thought that grant was ending,” board Chairman David Weiss said, explaining why.
Both grants now will be put toward the Cooley officer. The county will use savings to fund the remaining $3,629 required for that officer, said Brenda Bennett, an accountant in the Joint Administrative Services Department.
Resource officers not only respond to incidents of crime and mischief at schools, but also help mentor young people. They are beneficial because students “learn to trust officers instead of fearing them,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
He said he now understands all of the resource officer grants will expire within three years. If new grants cannot be obtained, the county then will have to fund all four officers on its own, if the positions are to continue.
But “we’re always applying” for grants to try and cover expenses, said Sheriff Tony Roper.
In other matters, the supervisors:
• Learned that 40 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Clarke County as of Tuesday. Only about 10 are current cases, said county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
Four county residents so far have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, but none of them have died, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
A National Guard unit will visit Rose Hill Health and Rehab on Chalmers Court in Berryville within the next few weeks to test residents for the virus as a precaution, Lichty said. Testing will not be available to the public, he said.
• Appointed Dr. Bill Houck to the county’s Broadband Implementation Committee. He will serve a two-year term ending June 30, 2022.
• Reappointed Gerald Dodson to the county’s Board of Social Services. He will serve a four-year term ending July 15, 2024.
All five county supervisors attended Tuesday’s meeting at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Along with Weiss, they included White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence and Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
