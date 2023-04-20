BERRYVILLE — A $54 million budget finalized by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday lowers real estate and vehicle tax rates for the coming fiscal year.
Resolutions setting the fiscal 2024 budget, tax rates and appropriations for specific government functions were all adopted in unanimous votes. Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass made each motion to adopt. There was little discussion.
Public hearings on budget matters recently were held, but nobody spoke during them.
The new fiscal year will start on July 1.
Under the adopted budget, the real estate tax rate will drop by a penny to 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home valued at $150,000 will see their annual tax bill drop from $915 to $900.
The personal property tax rate is dropping by 5%, from $4.496 to $4.271 per $100 of assessment.
Drivers won’t pay all of what they technically owe toward their vehicles, though.
State funds the county receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA) of 1998 will cover 35.9% of tax bills for vehicles assessed at between $1,001 and $20,000. Owners will be responsible for paying the other 64.1%.
For personal vehicles assessed at $20,001 or higher, PPTRA funds will provide relief toward only the first $20,000 in value.
Vehicles assessed at $1,000 or less aren’t taxed.
The fiscal 2024 budget includes total expenses of $54,257,910. However, anticipated revenues amount to only $51,419,635. The budget is balanced — as required under state law — by dipping into the county’s fund balance to make up the $2,838,275 difference.
Basically, the fund balance is comprised of funds previously budgeted that ultimately weren’t spent and savings the county has achieved.
The budget includes $16,843,525 in local funding for the Clarke County Public Schools. That’s $177,974 less than the schools requested.
Also, the budget includes funds to give general county employees a 7% pay raise. That matches what the General Assembly aims to provide local employees whose salaries are partially funded by the state.
The spending plan takes into account an expected increase in employee health insurance expenses of more than 18%. Employees will be expected to cover only 2% of that increase so “raises aren’t eaten up with insurance costs,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
The budget, as it originally was proposed, included $16,674,233 in local school funding. According to County Administrator Chris Boies, the supervisors decided to give the schools an extra $169,292 to help them cover spikes in their insurance costs.
