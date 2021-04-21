BERRYVILLE — Clarke County residents soon will pay less in taxes on their homes, but they will pay more when they eat out.
In a unanimous vote, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a nearly $45.3 million budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
The spending plan reduces the county’s real estate tax rate by a half-penny to 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. The reduction means the owners of a house appraised at $150,000 will see their annual tax bill drop by $7.50, from $922.50 to $915.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said reducing the tax rate is “probably the best thing we can do” right now for town residents. Berryville Town Council is pondering a real estate tax rate hike of almost 13%. Residents and businesses in Berryville pay both county and town real estate taxes.
A cigarette tax of 20 cents per pack will be enacted in the county, as will a “meals tax” of two cents per dollar on foods and beverages prepared in restaurants and stores.
Officials say the new taxes are part of efforts to diversify how the county obtains revenue. They want to reduce their reliance on the real estate tax, which virtually all property owners pay, and instead rely more on taxes that people don’t have to pay. Basically, they consider dining out and smoking to be luxuries.
All the while, they’re trying to generate more revenue to cover rising costs for providing county government and its services, according to Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman. Schools and law enforcement are examples of those services.
For now, at least, the new taxes will be charged only in unincorporated areas of the county. Berryville has its own cigarette and meals taxes. Boyce, with only a few businesses and about 600 residents, doesn’t have a restaurant or a store selling either cigarettes or foods and drinks.
The adopted budget also raises the county’s transient occupancy tax rate from two cents to 3.5 cents per dollar. The increase is expected to generate an extra $26,250 for the county per year. The tax is paid by people who stay at motels and other lodging places.
A loss of $120,267 per year from the real estate tax rate drop is estimated. However, taking into account the anticipated revenue from the meals and cigarette taxes and the transient occupancy tax rate increase, the net effect is an additional $105,983 going into the county’s coffers.
The budget keeps the county’s machinery and tools tax rate at $1.25 per $100. The personal property (vehicle) tax rate will remain $4.496 per $100.
Through state funds provided to the county via the Personal Property Tax Relief Act (PPTRA), owners of vehicles valued between $1,001 and $20,000 will see a 43% discount on their tax bills. Those having vehicles with higher assessments will see the discount only on the first $20,000 of value. Those with vehicles assessed at $1,000 or less pay no tax.
PPTRA is former Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore’s “claim to historical fame,” Weiss quipped.
Expenses in the fiscal 2022 budget total $45,268,643 while revenues total only $44,896,659. To balance the budget, as the law requires, the county will take $371,984 from its fund balance — essentially what was left over in past years after assets were used to meet liabilities.
The county will provide its schools $15,974,232 in local funds, a $294,748 increase from the current fiscal year. Much of that increase is to go toward a 5% pay raise for school employees.
Many general county employees also will see a raise of the same percentage.
