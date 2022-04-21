BERRYVILLE — Several tax rate hikes are part of a $51 million budget adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
All of the increases will become effective on Jan. 1, the start of the new calendar year. Officials determined they could postpone the increases until then and still collect additional revenue they believe the county needs.
The rate for the transient occupancy tax (TOT), charged by providers of overnight accommodations, will jump from 3.5% to 5%, or 5 cents per dollar. County Administrator Chris Boies estimates the increase will generate an extra $13,500 annually.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay called the TOT a "pass-through tax" because it's paid mostly by visitors stopping in the county while they pass through it.
TOT revenue is put toward the salary and expenses of county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Promoting tourism is part of economic development efforts because money that visitors spend at attractions, stores and restaurants improves the county's economy, officials have said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss mentioned that he's heard complaints from residents about the county using tax money to help subsidize businesses. He indicated he doesn't agree with that notion.
The TOT helps the county keep from increasing its real estate tax rate, according to Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
"We don't need to increase the local farmers' tax burden ... to make the county pretty (attractive) to visitors," Lawrence said, referring to the agricultural sector that is Clarke's economic mainstay.
The real estate tax rate will remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. As a result, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 will continue paying $915 in annual taxes on the dwelling.
People who smoke and eat out will pay more. The adopted budget raises the county’s cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents per pack. It also raises the county’s meals tax from 2% to 4%, 4 cents per dollar.
Boies predicts each of those increases will generate an extra $99,000. That revenue is needed to cover expenses for several new sheriff's deputies and firefighter/emergency medical technicians the county plans to hire, Weiss said.
The budget maintains the personal property tax rate at $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. However, funds that the county receives through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act will continue to reduce the amounts of taxes residents actually pay on their vehicles.
Amid recent price spikes for both new and used vehicles, somewhat the result of economic setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is lowering its vehicle tax assessments by 15% across the board for one tax year. That measure technically will reduce revenue by more than $1.1 million, yet it still provides the county with revenue growth that would have been expected in a normal year, officials have said.
The budget also includes a 6% pay raise for all full-time county employees, including those of the school division, plus lesser increases for part-timers.
Overall, the spending plan "serves our county's needs with minimal further impact to people's pocketbooks," Weiss said.
Various votes required to adopt the budget and the tax rate hikes were unanimous.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors adopted a county code amendment prohibiting businesses from obtaining or renewing their licenses if owners have outstanding debts — such as unpaid county taxes — on their properties.
Clarke County charges a $30 annual fee to obtain a business license or renew one. That is unlike nearby counties which, instead of having a specific fee, charge a Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax based on a firm's receipts.
Boies said Clarke's fee is a way of encouraging business within the county.
"Clarke County over the years has felt that BPOL is not a fair tax," Weiss said, because it's based on gross revenue instead of net revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.