BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a framework for re-establishing the county’s Litter Committee.
Now, the supervisors must recruit people to serve on the committee. They think it will be fairly easy because people already have expressed interest.
The Litter Committee dates to the 1980s. Roughly two decades ago, it apparently evolved into a Conservation Committee responsible, in part, for developing an energy management plan. That committee disbanded after the plan was finalized, according to history that county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teeter found.
Attempts to re-establish the Litter Committee began recently at the public’s urging, after the Virginia Department of Transportation reported its crews filled almost 2,900 bags with garbage strewn along county roads.
The revived committee’s duties will include teaching people why it’s important to discard trash properly, encouraging recycling of disposable materials, organizing litter cleanup events, and finding and coordinating volunteers for those events. Also, the committee will seek grants and other funding sources to help fund programs discouraging littering, the framework shows.
Anyone interested in serving on the committee should contact the supervisor representing the district in which they live, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said.
The supervisors’ Personnel Committee will further discuss the Litter Committee when it meets in August.
One thing it will have to consider is how many people should be appointed to the Litter Committee. The previous one apparently had 11 members. Catlett said the reconstituted one should have at least five.
“Too many and it could be cumbersome” as far as getting projects done, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s chairman.
Yet a larger committee tends to have more participation, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said.
Supervisors indicated that five people probably will be appointed to the Litter Committee at the outset. Then, if more people express interest in being on it, more seats can be added.
In another matter, the supervisors approved generally minor changes to the county’s personnel policies and employee grievance procedures.
“We didn’t change anything that wasn’t required by (recent changes in) state code,” County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Perhaps the most significant change to the personnel policy, Boies said, is that employees cannot be fired or disciplined for using cannabis oil legally. However, an employee must provide a note from a medical practitioner stating that his or her use of the oil is necessary to treat or eliminate symptoms of a health problem.
“An employee can’t be impaired (by using the oil) or have cannabis oil in the workplace,” Boies emphasized. Anyone in either situation could still be disciplined or fired.
