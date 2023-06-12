BERRYVILLE — A concept for a pedestrian bridge to help Appalachian Trail hikers cross Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County has been decided on.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors now must obtain up to $7 million to have the bridge designed and built.
Federal funds would be the most likely option, private engineers told the board during its monthly work session Monday morning.
Supervisors reviewed several concepts for the elevated walkway. By consensus, they decided to pursue the one they discern as probably being the least costly. It’s based on an original concept modified after consultants received input from trail stakeholders including the National Park Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.
The trail, which stretches roughly 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine, runs basically north to south through eastern Clarke County just west of the Loudoun County line.
County officials repeatedly have heard concerns about the safety of pedestrians walking across Va. 7 to continue on the trail.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass recalled recently having seen a group of about 15 hikers dart across the four-lane, divided highway in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The driver slammed on the brakes, preventing a collision with the hikers. However, the truck fishtailed, he said.
The selected concept involves constructing a steel, triple-span bridge (one with three piers) 10 feet wide and 360 feet long over Va. 7 near the Pine Grove Road parking lot. The middle pier would extend down to the highway’s grass median.
An advantage to using that concept, according to consultants, is that it will reduce the length of “switchbacks” — trail sections sharply moving from one direction to another while rising on a steep hill — on the highway’s north side.
To accomplish that, a slight realignment of the trail on the south side will be necessary, as will the construction of a 450-square-foot retaining wall.
Larger walls would be required for other concepts, specifications show.
The overall cost of the bridge project, which would be developed to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), is estimated at $5.4 million to $7.2 million.
Another concept presented was building a tunnel under Va. 7. VDOT estimated the cost at $6.7 million to $6.8 million.
In addition to maybe being more expensive, “you’d have far more maintenance issues” with a tunnel than a bridge, such as keeping water out of it, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg. That would increase costs over the long run, he said.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked whether amending the bridge project so it’s not ADA compliant would lower its cost. He said he thinks few people in wheelchairs would go onto the bridge unless they could use it as “a scenic overlook.”
“Our main mission is to get hikers across the road,” Lawrence said.
Board Chairman David Weiss lost his temper.
“We’re building a bridge for people of this country to use” regardless of any mobility problems they may have, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
“I don’t get angry often,” he told Lawrence sternly, “but that (comment) makes me angry.”
Everyone has the right, Weiss continued, “to walk up there, crawl up there” or otherwise get to the bridge any way they can.
Lawrence needs to “come into the 21st century,” he added.
Having once been injured in a fall and not being able to move afterward, Weiss said he understands the needs of people with mobility problems.
In obtaining federal funds, the money provider is going to expect the project to be ADA compliant, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Weiss agreed.
VDOT officials plan to look for potential funding sources and contact Boies and county Planning Director Brandon Stidham when any are found.
Eric Mongelli, transportation design director for Herndon-based engineering firm ATCS, said sources may include the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Department of the Interior.
Many federal grant programs currently require no local matches, said Adam Campbell, a transportation planner for VDOT’s Staunton District.
After funding is obtained, environmental analyses and design plans will need to be done before construction starts, Mongelli said.
No right of way must be obtained because the land on which construction would occur already is government-owned, said Campbell. That reduces costs, and it could speed up the project timeline to only four to five years, he said.
In the meantime, ATCS proposed some short-term safety improvements. They include paving footpaths along the shoulders of eastbound Va. 7 and northbound Pine Grove Road, constructing a raised concrete island in the state highway’s median where hikers could safely pause and wait for traffic to pass, and installing high-visibility trail crossing warning signs along both the highway and the trail.
Campbell said he believes VDOT can make those improvements on its own fairly soon using existing resources. He said, though, he needs to confer with Carter to find out for certain.
