BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has appropriated a $75,000 donation to the county’s school division from an organization undergoing asset liquidation.
Tri-County Virginia Opportunities Industrial Centers of America ran the local Head Start program for many years before ceasing operations in late 2018. Its donation to the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) most likely will be used to buy new furniture for Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
New individual student desks are needed to replace tables in some classrooms to help control the potential spread of COVID-19 when classes resume, Bishop has said.
Tri-County placed two conditions on the donation: It must go toward prekindergarten or elementary education, and it must be directly used to help students.
Head Start is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program offering education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children from birth to age 5 and their families. The Community Development Institute is administering the program in Clarke County until a permanent operator can be recruited.
The supervisors approved the appropriation during their May regular meeting. They also appropriated $6,183 to buy see-through barriers to install at customer service windows in various departments in preparation for their eventual reopening. County departments currently are closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other actions taken by the board, which had a light agenda for the meeting, included:
• Appointing Pearce Hunt to the Clarke County Planning Commission to serve the remainder of Pete Maynard’s unexpired term that ends on April 30, 2021. Maynard, of Berryville, died in a glider accident earlier this year.
• Reappointing Ralph Welliver to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority. His new four-year term will expire on June 30, 2024.
• Appointing Leslie Melanson to the Winchester Regional Airport Authority. Her four-year term also will expire on June 30, 2024.
• Recommending to Clarke County Circuit Court that the terms of county Board of Equalization members Joseph Blatz, Thomas Cammack, Lindsay Hope, Justin MacKay-Smith and Thomas McFillen be extended through Aug. 1.
The equalization board hears appeals of real estate reassessments. The term extensions are necessary so the board can complete its work this year, having been delayed by the pandemic, officials said.
