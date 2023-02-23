BERRYVILLE — Revisions have been made to the pay scale for Clarke County employees for the first time since it was adopted almost a decade ago.
Each of the 35 pay grades on the scale will see 10% increases in the minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries for specific jobs on July 1, when a new fiscal year will begin.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved the revisions Tuesday in a unanimous vote after Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, made the motion. The board's personnel and finance committees already had scrutinized the revisions and recommended that the full panel approve them.
The revisions mean as many as 17 of the county's 120 employees — not including any who work for the school division — could see a pay adjustment, officials have said. The schools have their own compensation system.
"Where we're hurting is with the starting pay," especially those of sheriff's deputies and 911 center operators, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
"Turnover has been a big issue," Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass noted.
"I don't think any of us think this is the silver bullet," said Chairman David Weiss. "But it's a start."
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, emphasized that the 10% salary scale increases don't automatically mean 10% raises.
Matters such as the number of years of employment and how well employees do their jobs also factor in when raises for specific employees are considered.
The revisions will be incorporated into the budget proposal that county officials now are preparing for fiscal 2024. Officials haven't decided whether an across-the-board raise for employees will be given.
